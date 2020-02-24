New York, Feb. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Smart Home Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04090354/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on global smart home market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by developments in connectivity technologies.In addition, growing consumer interest in home automation is anticipated to boost the growth of the global smart home market as well.



Market Segmentation

The global smart home market is segmented as below:



Application:

Home Entertainment

Smart Appliances

Energy Management

Lighting Control System And HVAC

Safety And Security System



Geographic Segmentation:

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America



Key Trends for global smart home market growth

This study identifies growing consumer interest in home automation as the prime reasons driving the global smart home market growth during the next few years.



Prominent vendors in global smart home market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global smart home market, including some of the vendors such as Alphabet Inc., Allegion Plc, Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., ASSA ABLOY AB, General Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., Panasonic Corp., Samsung Electronics Co Ltd. and Schneider Electric SE .

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04090354/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001