ANNOUNCEMENT
A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
On 24 May 2019, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the Company) announced a share buy-back program in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”). The share buy-back program of up to DKK 10bn was to be executed during a 15-month period beginning 4 June 2019. The first phase of the program was initiated on 4 June 2019 and completed on 25 September 2019.
During the second phase of the program running from 26 September 2019 up to 28 February 2020, the Company will buy-back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 3.3bn.
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 17 February 2020 to 21 February 2020:
| Number of
A shares
| Average purchase
price A shares, DKK
| Transaction value,
A shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|156,977
|1,195,485,318
|17 February 2020
|742
|7,994.5417
|5,931,950
|18 February 2020
|742
|7,859.4444
|5,831,708
|19 February 2020
|721
|8,006.6571
|5,772,800
|20 February 2020
|742
|7,925.1528
|5,880,463
|21 February 2020
|783
|7,630.5395
|5,974,712
|Accumulated in second phase of the program
|72,635
|596,069,786
|Accumulated under the program
|160,707
|1,224,876,952
| Number of
B shares
| Average purchase
price B shares, DKK
| Transaction value,
B shares, DKK
|Accumulated last announcement
|627,938
|5,083,208,978
|17 February 2020
|2,870
|8,519.0480
|24,449,668
|18 February 2020
|2,952
|8,391.7444
|24,772,429
|19 February 2020
|2,985
|8,556.0033
|25,539,670
|20 February 2020
|2,985
|8,489.9791
|25,342,588
|21 February 2020
|3,124
|8,143.5586
|25,440,477
|Accumulated in second phase of the program
|290,526
|2,537,884,656
|Accumulated under the program
|642,854
|5,208,753,810
With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 160,707 A shares and 693,660 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 4.10% of the share capital.
Details of each transaction are included as appendix.
Copenhagen, 24 February 2020
Contact persons:
Head of Investor Relations, Stig Frederiksen, tel. +45 3363 3106
Head of Media Relations, Signe Wagner, tel. +45 3363 1901
Page 1 of 1
Attachments
A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S
København K, DENMARK
Announcement - Transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 8FILE URL | Copy the link below
Daily transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 8FILE URL | Copy the link below
A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: