On 24 May 2019, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the Company) announced a share buy-back program in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”). The share buy-back program of up to DKK 10bn was to be executed during a 15-month period beginning 4 June 2019. The first phase of the program was initiated on 4 June 2019 and completed on 25 September 2019.

During the second phase of the program running from 26 September 2019 up to 28 February 2020, the Company will buy-back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 3.3bn.

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 17 February 2020 to 21 February 2020:

A shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement 156,977 1,195,485,318 17 February 2020 742 7,994.5417 5,931,950 18 February 2020 742 7,859.4444 5,831,708 19 February 2020 721 8,006.6571 5,772,800 20 February 2020 742 7,925.1528 5,880,463 21 February 2020 783 7,630.5395 5,974,712 Accumulated in second phase of the program 72,635 596,069,786 Accumulated under the program 160,707 1,224,876,952 Number of

B shares, DKK Accumulated last announcement 627,938 5,083,208,978 17 February 2020 2,870 8,519.0480 24,449,668 18 February 2020 2,952 8,391.7444 24,772,429 19 February 2020 2,985 8,556.0033 25,539,670 20 February 2020 2,985 8,489.9791 25,342,588 21 February 2020 3,124 8,143.5586 25,440,477 Accumulated in second phase of the program 290,526 2,537,884,656 Accumulated under the program 642,854 5,208,753,810

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 160,707 A shares and 693,660 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 4.10% of the share capital.

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Stig Frederiksen, tel. +45 3363 3106

Head of Media Relations, Signe Wagner, tel. +45 3363 1901





