New York, Feb. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global High Purity Alumina Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04016635/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on global high purity alumina market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising adoption of led lighting.In addition, increasing demand for semiconductors is anticipated to boost the growth of the global high purity alumina market as well.



Market Segmentation

The global high purity alumina market is segmented as below:



Application:

LEDs

Semiconductors

Phosphors

Others



Type:

4N

5N

6N



Geographic Segmentation:

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America



Key Trends for global high purity alumina market growth

This study identifies increasing demand for semiconductors as the prime reasons driving the global high purity alumina market growth during the next few years.



Prominent vendors in global high purity alumina market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global high purity alumina market, including some of the vendors such as Alcoa Corp., Altech Chemicals Ltd., Baikowski SA, Nippon Light Metal Holdings Co. Ltd., Norsk Hydro ASA, Sasol Ltd., Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd., United Company Rusal Plc, Xuan Cheng Jing Rui New Material Co. Ltd. and Zibo Honghe Chemical Co. Ltd. .

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04016635/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001