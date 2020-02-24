Luxembourg, 24th February 2020

SHARES REPURCHASE PROGRAMME
Authorized by the shareholders’ meeting held on 28th June 2017
Implemented upon the decision of the Board of Directors dated 13th December 2019

DISCLOSURE OF PURCHASES
EFFECTED FROM 17th FEBRUARY 2020 TO 21st FEBRUARY 2020

Market: Euro MTF, Luxembourg
Type of shares: ordinary shares ISIN FR0010245803

Trading dateNumber of shares purchasedWeighted average price (Eur)Amount of purchases (Eur)PurposeMarket
17th February 20205006.63 300CancellationEuro MTF Luxembourg
18th February 20204006.62 640CancellationEuro MTF Luxembourg
19th February 20209506.66 270CancellationEuro MTF Luxembourg
20th February 20209506.66 270CancellationEuro MTF Luxembourg
21st February 20202996.611 976CancellationEuro MTF Luxembourg
Total3 099-20 456--

Repurchase programme full description dated 17th December 2019 is available on Velcan Holdings website

