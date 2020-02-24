





Luxembourg, 24th February 2020

SHARES REPURCHASE PROGRAMME

Authorized by the shareholders’ meeting held on 28th June 2017

Implemented upon the decision of the Board of Directors dated 13th December 2019

DISCLOSURE OF PURCHASES

EFFECTED FROM 17th FEBRUARY 2020 TO 21st FEBRUARY 2020

Market: Euro MTF, Luxembourg

Type of shares: ordinary shares ISIN FR0010245803

Trading date Number of shares purchased Weighted average price (Eur) Amount of purchases (Eur) Purpose Market 17th February 2020 500 6.6 3 300 Cancellation Euro MTF Luxembourg 18th February 2020 400 6.6 2 640 Cancellation Euro MTF Luxembourg 19th February 2020 950 6.6 6 270 Cancellation Euro MTF Luxembourg 20th February 2020 950 6.6 6 270 Cancellation Euro MTF Luxembourg 21st February 2020 299 6.61 1 976 Cancellation Euro MTF Luxembourg Total 3 099 - 20 456 - -

Repurchase programme full description dated 17th December 2019 is available on Velcan Holdings website

* * *

Regulatory information available on www.velcan.lu



Investor Relations Contact investor@velcan.lu



Attachment