Dublin, Feb. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Busbar Market by Material Type and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
According to the report, the global busbar market size was valued at $14 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to generate $23.6 billion by 2026. The market is projected to experience growth at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2019 to 2026.
The need for efficient conductor and lower energy loss during transmission has replaced the conventional methods of power distribution by busbar made from metals driving busbar market growth. Moreover, green city concepts are boosting market growth. In-addition, the wind power generation & distribution industry is experiencing a surge which results in high demand for busbars, hence driving the busbar market growth.
Furthermore, busbar largely cuts down the facility costs as they replace the cables and other related components acting as another factor for market growth. However, the cheap and low-quality products, lack of R&D activities, and volatile raw material pricing hampers the market growth. Meanwhile, emerging switchgear market and energy & power market offers lucrative opportunities for busbar industry.
The key players in busbar industry are Siemens, ABB, Schneider Electric, Eaton Corporation, Rogers Corporation, TE Connectivity, Legrand, Friedhelm Loh Group, Mersen, and Chint Group.
The global busbar market is segmented based on materials type, application, and region.
Key Findings
Topics Covered
Chapter 1: Introduction
Chapter 2: Executive Summary
Chapter 3: Market Landscape
3.1. Market Definition and Scope
3.2. Key Findings
3.2.1. Top Investment Pockets
3.2.2. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
3.3. Market Share Analysis/Top Player Positioning, 2018
3.3.1. Top Player Positioning, 2018
3.4. Market Dynamics
3.4.1. Drivers
3.4.1.1. Need for Efficient Conductor and Lower Energy Loss During Transmission
3.4.1.2. Green & Smart City Concepts
3.4.2. Restraints
3.4.2.1. Availability of Cheap and Low-Quality Products
3.4.2.2. Volatile Raw Material Pricing
3.4.3. Opportunity
3.4.3.1. Emerging Switchgear and Energy & Power Market
Chapter 4: Global Busbar Market, By Material Type
4.1. Overview
4.2. Aluminum
4.3. Copper
4.4. Brass
Chapter 5: Global Busbar Market, By Application
5.1. Overview
5.2. Industrial
5.3. Commercial
5.4. Residential
Chapter 6: Global Busbar Market, By Region
6.1. Overview
6.2. North America
6.3. Europe
6.4. Asia-Pacific
6.5. LAMEA
Chapter 7: Company Profiles
7.1. Siemens AG
7.2. ABB
7.3. Schneider Electric
7.4. Eaton Corporation PLC
7.5. Rogers Corporation
7.6. TE Connectivity
7.7. Legrand S.A.
7.8. Friedhelm Loh Group
7.9. Mersen
7.10. Chint Group
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
