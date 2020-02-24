Company Announcement no. 5/2020
On February 5, 2020 SimCorp A/S announced a share buyback program in compliance with the provisions of Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse (the Market Abuse Regulation - MAR) and delegated legislation under MAR.
In connection with the program SimCorp A/S will repurchase shares for an amount of up to EUR 10.0m, to be executed during the period from February 5, 2020 to July 31, 2020.
The following transactions have been executed under the program:
|Date
|Number of shares
|Average
purchase price
(DKK per share)
|Amount (DKK)
|Accumulated under the program as of last announcement:
|16,955
|710.16
|12,040,706
|February 17, 2020
|1,907
|702.91
|1,340,442
|February 18, 2020
|93
|704.12
|65,483
|February 19, 2020
|0
|-
|0
|February 20, 2020
|250
|716.04
|179,011
|February 21, 2020
|279
|709.61
|197,980
|Accumulated under the program following above purchases:
|19,484
|709.49
|13,823,621
Following above purchases, SimCorp holds 799,791 treasury shares corresponding to 2.0% of the share capital.
Purchases for an amount of EUR 8.1m (approx. DKK 60.6m) remain to be executed under the program.
Enquiries regarding this announcement should be addressed to:
Anders Hjort, Head of Investor Relations, SimCorp A/S (+45 3544 8822)
