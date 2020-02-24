Company Announcement no. 5/2020

On February 5, 2020 SimCorp A/S announced a share buyback program in compliance with the provisions of Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse (the Market Abuse Regulation - MAR) and delegated legislation under MAR.

In connection with the program SimCorp A/S will repurchase shares for an amount of up to EUR 10.0m, to be executed during the period from February 5, 2020 to July 31, 2020.

The following transactions have been executed under the program:

Date



Number of shares Average

purchase price

(DKK per share) Amount (DKK) Accumulated under the program as of last announcement: 16,955 710.16 12,040,706 February 17, 2020 1,907 702.91 1,340,442 February 18, 2020 93 704.12 65,483 February 19, 2020 0 - 0 February 20, 2020 250 716.04 179,011 February 21, 2020 279 709.61 197,980 Accumulated under the program following above purchases: 19,484 709.49 13,823,621

Following above purchases, SimCorp holds 799,791 treasury shares corresponding to 2.0% of the share capital.

Purchases for an amount of EUR 8.1m (approx. DKK 60.6m) remain to be executed under the program.

Enquiries regarding this announcement should be addressed to:

Anders Hjort, Head of Investor Relations, SimCorp A/S (+45 3544 8822)

Attachment