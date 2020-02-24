Company announcement
No. 6/2020
24 February 2020
Upcoming change of Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors
The Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chairman of the Audit Committee, Pernille Fabricius, has informed the Board of Directors that she will step down from the Board of Directors as of the upcoming Annual General Meeting on 11 March 2020. This means that Pernille Fabricius will not be up for re-election at the Annual General Meeting.
The Board of Directors thanks Pernille Fabricius for the good cooperation and her contributions to Netcompany and wishes her all the best going forward.
| Netcompany Group A/S
Thomas Johansen, CFO
Tine Kosmider Boye, General Counsel
+45 51 19 32 24
+45 24 91 75 33
