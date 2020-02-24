New York, Feb. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global POS Terminals Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03938285/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on global pos terminals market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing need for self-service pos terminals.In addition, advent of hce-based pos transactions is anticipated to boost the growth of the global pos terminals market as well.



Market Segmentation

The global pos terminals market is segmented as below:



Product:

Fixed

Mobile



End-user:

Retail

Hospitality



EMV Channel:

EMV

Non-EMV



Geographic Segmentation:

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America



Key Trends for global pos terminals market growth

This study identifies advent of hce-based pos transactions as the prime reasons driving the global pos terminals market growth during the next few years.



Prominent vendors in global pos terminals market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global pos terminals market, including some of the vendors such as Fiserv Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Ingenico Group SA, Oracle Corp., Panasonic Corp., PAX Global Technology Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., SZZT Electronics Shenzhen Co. Ltd., Toshiba Corp. and VeriFone Systems Inc .

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.





