The global lithium-ion battery recycling market is estimated at USD 1.5 billion in 2019 and projected to grow from USD 12.2 billion in 2025 to USD 18.1 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2025 to 2030.

The major reasons for the growth of the battery recycling market include the increasing concerns regarding environmental pollution and the enforcement of stringent environmental regulations across regions to control excessive industrial and air emissions. The Rising concerns about depleting earth metals and government initiatives to recycle batteries are drivers for the battery recycling market globally.



The automotive segment is projected to lead the lithium-ion battery recycling market in terms of both value and volume from 2025 to 2030



Based on end-use, the automotive segment accounted for the largest share of the lithium-ion battery recycling market in 2018. Within the industry segment, automotive plays a major role in the contribution of spent lithium-ion batteries for the recycling market due to the high penetration of electrically driven vehicles in the growing economies.



Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt (Li-NMC) is the largest segment of the lithium-ion battery recycling market, by chemistry type.



The lithium-nickel manganese cobalt (Li-NMC) segment accounted for the largest share of the lithium-ion battery recycling market in 2018. This large share is mainly attributed to the material being cost-effective and the key functional properties, which make it a preferred material, especially for the automotive industry.



North America is projected to lead the lithium-ion battery recycling market during the forecast period, in terms of both value and volume



The North America region is projected to lead the lithium-ion battery recycling market from 2019 to 2024 in terms of both, value and volume. The presence of major electric vehicle manufacturers in the region such as Tesla, General Motors Company, and Ford Motor Company, among others, ensures a continuous supply of EVs leading to the accumulation of end-of-life LIBs, thereby propelling the LIB recycling market. Additionally, the presence of more than 1,500 data centers in North America is expected to drive the LIB recycling market in the future.



Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Life Expectancies of Batteries in Automotive and Stationary Applications

4.2.1 Export of Lithium-Ion Batteries

4.3 Materials Present in Spent Batteries



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increase in Demand for Electric Vehicles

5.2.1.2 Stringent Local and State Government Regulations and EPA Guidelines

5.2.1.3 Rising Demand for Recycled Products and Materials

5.2.1.4 Depletion of Earth Metals

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Safety Issues Related to the Storage and Transportation of Spent Batteries

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Subsidies to Encourage Battery Recycling

5.2.3.2 Increasing Production Expected to Lead to a Decline in Prices of Lithium-Ion Batteries, Rising Adoption in New Applications, and Recycling After End-of-Life

5.2.3.3 Geographically Concentrated Sources of Lithium and Cobalt

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 High Cost of Recycling and Dearth of Technologies for the Extraction of Lithium From Spent Lithium-Based Batteries



6 Value Chain of Lithium-Ion Batteries

6.1 Value Chain of Li-Ion Batteries, With Major Global Players

6.2 Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Process

6.3 Estimated Li-Ion Battery Recycling Capacities of Key Recyclers



7 Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Market Regulations

7.1 North America Battery Recycling Regulations

7.1.1 US

7.1.2 Canada

7.2 Europe Battery Recycling Regulations

7.3 Asia Pacific Battery Recycling Regulations



8 Electric Vehicle Market Outlook (Existing Subsidies, and Tax Structures)

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Canada

8.3 China

8.4 Denmark

8.5 France

8.6 Germany

8.7 India

8.8 Japan

8.9 Norway

8.1 Sweden

8.11 The Netherlands

8.12 UK

8.13 US



9 Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Market, By End-use

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Automotive

9.2.1 High Demand for Electric Vehicles Projected to Lead to the Growth of the Market

9.3 Non-Automotive

9.3.1 Europe Led the Non-Automotive Segment in 2018

9.3.2 Industrial

9.3.3 Power

9.3.4 Marine



10 Automotive Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Market, By Battery Chemistry

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Lithium-Nickel Manganese Cobalt (LI-NMC)

10.2.1 Lithium-Nickel Manganese Cobalt (LI-NMC) Accounted for the Largest Share of the Market in 2018

10.3 Lithium-Iron Phosphate (LFP)

10.3.1 Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP), Accounted for the Second-Largest Share of the Market in 2018

10.4 Lithium-Manganese Oxide (LMO)

10.4.1 Advantages, Such as Lower Internal Resistance, High Thermal Stability, Improved Handling of Current, are Factors Propelling Demand for LMO Batteries

10.5 Lithium-Titanate Oxide (LTO)

10.5.1 The Demand for LTO Batteries Accounted for the Largest Share of the North America Region in 2018

10.6 Lithium-Nickel Cobalt Aluminum Oxide (NCA)

10.6.1 NCA Batteries are Projected to Grow at the Highest CAGR in Europe, During the Forecast Period, 2025-2030

10.7 Materials Present in Batteries for Recycling



11 Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Process

11.1 Introduction

11.1.1 Hydrometallurgical Process

11.1.2 Pyrometallurgy Process

11.1.3 Physical/Mechanical Process



12 Li-Ion Battery Recycling Market, By Region

12.1 Introduction

12.2 North America

12.2.1 US

12.2.1.1 US Dominated the LiB Recycling Market in North America Region in 2018

12.2.2 Canada

12.2.2.1 Stringent Implementation of the Canadian Environmental Protection ACT (CEPA) in Canada is Supporting Market Growth in the Country

12.3 Europe

12.3.1 Europe Was the Second-Largest Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Market Globally in 2019

12.4 Asia Pacific

12.4.1 In the Asia Pacific, Japan Led the Automotive Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Market in 2019



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Overview

13.2 Competitive Landscape Mapping, 2019

13.2.1 Visionary Leaders

13.2.2 Innovators

13.2.3 Dynamic Differentiators

13.2.4 Emerging Companies

13.3 Competitive Benchmarking

13.3.1 Strength of Product Portfolio

13.3.2 Business Strategy Excellence

13.4 Market Ranking of Key Players

13.5 Competitive Scenario

13.5.1 Acquisitions

13.5.2 Expansions

13.5.3 Agreements

13.5.4 Partnerships

13.5.5 Collaborations

13.5.6 New Technology Launches

13.5.7 New Technology Developments

13.5.8 Investments

13.5.9 Contracts

13.5.10 New Process Launches



14 Company Profiles

14.1 Umicore

14.2 Glencore International AG

14.3 Retriev Technologies Inc.

14.4 Raw Materials Company Inc. (RMC)

14.5 International Metals Reclamation Company LLC (INMETCO)

14.6 American Manganese Inc.

14.7 Sitrasa

14.8 Li-Cycle Corp.

14.9 Neometals Ltd.

14.10 Recupyl SAS

14.11 Metal Conversion Technologies (MCT)

14.12 Tes-Amm Singapore Pte. Ltd.

14.13 Fortum OYJ

14.14 GEM Co. Ltd.

14.15 Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd. (CATL)

14.16 Other Companies

14.16.1 Tata Chemicals Limited

14.16.2 Onto Technology LLC

14.16.3 Lithion Recycling Inc.

14.16.4 Ecobat Technologies Ltd.

14.16.5 Battery Recycling Made Easy (BRME)

14.16.6 Euro Dieuze Industrie (E.D.I.)

14.16.7 Batrec Industrie AG

14.16.8 uRecycle Group Oy



