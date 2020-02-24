Company Announcement No. 821



On 7 February 2020, we initiated a share buyback programme, as described in Company Announcement No. 816 of 7 February 2020. According to the programme, the company will in the period from 7 February 2020 to 30 July 2020 purchase own shares up to a maximum value of DKK 6,000,000,000 and no more than 9,800,000 shares, corresponding to 4.17% of the share capital at commencement of the programme. The programme has been implemented in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.

Trading day Number of shares bought back Average transaction price Amount DKK Accumulated trading for days 1-6 531,872 774.50 411,934,200 7: 17 February 2020 72,340 771.30 55,795,842 8: 18 February 2020 70,000 769.70 53,879,000 9: 19 February 2020 70,000 787.32 55,112,400 10: 20 February 2020 68,000 794.32 54,013,760 11: 21 February 2020 90,000 773.80 69,642,000 Accumulated trading for days 1-11 902,212 776.29 700,377,202

As at today, DSV Panalpina A/S holds a total of 7,240,531 shares of a nominal value of DKK 1 in DSV Panalpina A/S, corresponding to 3.08% of the total number of issued shares of 235,000,000.

