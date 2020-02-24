Dublin, Feb. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fatty Acids Global Market Report 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global fatty acids manufacturing market was worth $128.94 billion in 2019. It is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4% and reach $148.22 billion by 2023.



This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider fatty acids market, and compares it with other markets.



The fatty acids market is being driven by the rising demand for cosmetics and personal care products. Fatty acids are the emollients and emulsifiers in the cosmetics industry, used to replenish and soothe the skin. It is used as an ingredient in a variety of skin care products such as creams, lotions, shampoos, and lipsticks. Esters of fatty acids such as triglycerides, phospholipids, and cholesterol esters are commonly used in cosmetics as skin hydrants and thickeners. For example, in 2017, according to the Global Wellness Institute, beauty, personal care, and the anti-aging market accounted for $1,083 billion. The rising demand for cosmetics and personal care products increased the demand for fatty acids, driving the market.



Biological effects due to fatty acids deficiency is a major restraint in the fatty acids market. Biological effects such as blood pressure, stroke, coronary artery disease, inflammation, and various other diseases may occur due to insufficient intake of fatty acids such as alpha-linolenic acid (ALA) and gamma-linolenic acid (GLA). These two fatty acids are necessary and must be included in the diet. The fatty acids deficiency is most commonly observed in infants. The deficiency results in scaly dermatitis, alopecia, thrombocytopenia, and intellectual disability in children. In the US, according to the National Institutes of Health, deficiency of essential fatty acids such as omega-3s and omega-6s can lead to rough, scaly skin and dermatitis.



Omega fatty acid supplements are increasingly being used due to rising consciousness regarding health. Omega fatty acids are present extensively in fish oils and are vital ingredients to the human body. Omega-3 supplements can help relieve rheumatoid arthritis symptoms and can also be used as dietary supplements or medicinal supplements. Use of Omega-3 fatty acids and Omega-6 fatty acids help to combat diseases and improve cardiovascular health, promote healthy metabolism, reduce pain and inflammation in joints, increase optimal brain function, etc. For example, in India, heart disease is one of the leading causes of death, accounting for 1.7 million deaths in 2017, more than 53% from 2005. The global omega 3 supplements market is expected to increase from $37.95 billion in 2018 to $57.06 billion by 2025.



In February 2018, Frutarom Industries Ltd., an Israeli-based company specialized in manufacturing and distributing food flavors, seasonings, and fragrances, acquired Enzymotec Ltd. for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition helped Frutarom Industries Ltd. in enhancing its products such as infant formula, pharmaceuticals, dietary supplements and elderly clinical nutrition. Enzymotec Ltd. is an Israeli-based company that specializes in developing, manufacturing and marketing nutritional ingredient products.



Major players in the market are BASF SE, Fmc Corporation, The Dow Chemical Company, Koninklijke Dsm Nv, Enzymotec Ltd., Croda International Plc, Omega Protein Corporation, Aker Biomarine As, Polaris Nutritional Lipids, Cargill, Incorporated.



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Fatty Acids Market Characteristics



3. Fatty Acids Market Size And Growth

3.1. Global Fatty Acids Historic Market, 2015 - 2019, $ Billion

3.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

3.1.2. Restraints On The Market

3.2. Global Fatty Acids Forecast Market, 2019 - 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

3.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

3.2.2. Restraints On the Market



4. Fatty Acids Market Segmentation

4.1. Global Fatty Acids Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Unsaturated Fatty Acids

Saturated Fatty Acids

4.2. Global Fatty Acids Market, Segmentation By End Use Industry, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Household, Cosmetics, and Personal Care

Soap and Detergent

Oilfield

Rubber and Plastic

Lubricants

Other End-user Industries

5. Fatty Acids Market Regional And Country Analysis

5.1. Global Fatty Acids Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

5.2. Global Fatty Acids Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion



Companies Mentioned



BASF SE

FMC Corporation

The Dow Chemical Company

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Enzymotec Ltd.

Croda International PLC

Omega Protein Corporation

Aker Biomarine AS

Polaris Nutritional Lipids

Cargill, Incorporated

AkzoNobel

Arizona Chemicals

Ashland Inc.

Eastman Chemical

Oleon N.V.

Godrej Industries

Colgate-Palmolive Ltd.

Vantage Oleochemicals

Wujiang Jinyu Lanolin Co. Ltd.

Ferro Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/l6iky9

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900