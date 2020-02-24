Dublin, Feb. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fujitsu: next-generation wireless" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Fujitsu is transitioning from being an IT company to a digital transformation company with a focus on computing, cybersecurity, AI, cloud, data management, IoT and 5G. It is a member of O-RAN and plans to lead interoperability activities focused on ensuring open networks.



This company profile provides:

a company summary

a summary of the company's financial information

analysis of the company's strategic direction

a summary of the company's capabilities

an overview of significant customers

analysis of strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats.

