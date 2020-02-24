24 February 2020
Announcement no. 13/2020
Alm. Brand – Weekly report on share buybacks
In the period 17 February 2020 to 21 February 2020, Alm. Brand A/S bought own shares for a total amount of DKK 3.8 million as part of the share buyback programme announced on 5 February 2019. Of the total share buyback programme of up to DKK 235 million, ordinary share buybacks account for up to DKK 200 million, while DKK 35 million is bought for purposes of the group’s share-based remuneration programme as announced 11 December 2018. The share buyback programme is expected to run until the end of March 2020.
In aggregate, shares of DKK 215.0 million have been bought back, equivalent to 91.5% of the overall programme. Out of the total share buyback, an amount of DKK 191.2 million relates to the ordinary share buyback of up to DKK 200 million, equivalent to a total of 95.6% of this programme.
Under the share buyback programme, the following transactions were made in week 8:
|Date
|No. of
shares
|Average purchase price (DKK)
|Transaction value
(DKK)
|17 February 2020
|12,432
|61.66
|766,557
|18 February 2020
|12,432
|61.61
|765,936
|19 February 2020
|13,814
|61.60
|850,942
|20 February 2020
|11,051
|61.86
|683,615
|21 February 2020
|12,432
|61.85
|768,919
|Accumulated during the period
|62,161
|61.71
|3.835,969
|Accumulated under the share buyback programme
|3,788,956
|56.73
|214,952,547
Danske Bank manages the share buyback programme, which is completed in accordance with Commission Regulation (EC) No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014, also referred to as the Market Abuse Regulation.
Following the above transactions, Alm. Brand holds 3,570,972 own shares, equivalent to 2.3% of the share capital.
Transactional data relating to share buybacks are provided on the following pages in detailed form and in aggregated form, in accordance with Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.
Contact
Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:
Investor Relations Manager Mikael Bo Larsen, on tel. +45 51438002.
Detailed transaction data
|17 February 2020
|18 February 2020
|19 February 2020
|20 February 2020
|21 February 2020
|Number of shares
|VWAP DKK
|Number of shares
|VWAP DKK
|Number of shares
|VWAP DKK
|Number of shares
|VWAP DKK
|Number of shares
|VWAP DKK
|XCSE
|12.432
|61,66
|12.432
|61,61
|13.814
|61,73
|11.051
|61,86
|12.432
|61,85
|TRQX
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TRQM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|BATE
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|BATD
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|CHIX
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|CHID
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Total
|12.432
|61,66
|12.432
|61,61
|13.814
|61,60
|11.051
|61,86
|12.432
|61,85
|17 February 2020
|Volume
|Price
|Venue
|Time CET
|12.432
|61,66
|31
|61,90
|XCSE
|20200217 9:02:48.234000
|341
|62,00
|XCSE
|20200217 9:10:03.060000
|512
|62,15
|XCSE
|20200217 9:18:47.844000
|339
|61,90
|XCSE
|20200217 9:37:33.399000
|40
|61,75
|XCSE
|20200217 9:58:48.443000
|326
|61,75
|XCSE
|20200217 9:58:48.443000
|227
|61,75
|XCSE
|20200217 9:59:42.103000
|208
|61,75
|XCSE
|20200217 9:59:42.103000
|341
|61,70
|XCSE
|20200217 10:28:04.256000
|423
|61,65
|XCSE
|20200217 10:41:41.065000
|333
|61,75
|XCSE
|20200217 11:21:46.116000
|2
|61,75
|XCSE
|20200217 11:38:04.766000
|449
|61,75
|XCSE
|20200217 11:38:04.767000
|4
|61,70
|XCSE
|20200217 11:50:44.726000
|411
|61,75
|XCSE
|20200217 12:11:51.190000
|6
|61,70
|XCSE
|20200217 13:15:08.283000
|348
|61,70
|XCSE
|20200217 13:15:08.283000
|353
|61,70
|XCSE
|20200217 13:35:14.483000
|429
|61,70
|XCSE
|20200217 14:21:51.952000
|279
|61,70
|XCSE
|20200217 14:21:51.952000
|348
|61,70
|XCSE
|20200217 14:21:51.953000
|348
|61,70
|XCSE
|20200217 14:21:51.953000
|190
|61,70
|XCSE
|20200217 14:21:51.953000
|427
|61,60
|XCSE
|20200217 14:51:12.882000
|331
|61,55
|XCSE
|20200217 15:08:09.510000
|341
|61,40
|XCSE
|20200217 15:48:50.699000
|171
|61,35
|XCSE
|20200217 15:54:08.722000
|330
|61,35
|XCSE
|20200217 15:54:08.722000
|66
|61,25
|XCSE
|20200217 16:02:10.637532
|1.046
|61,25
|XCSE
|20200217 16:07:01.232158
|3.432
|61,66
|XCSE
|20200217 16:20:18.334839
|18 February 2020
|Volume
|Price
|Venue
|Time CET
|12.432
|61,61
|31
|61,00
|XCSE
|20200218 9:02:39.625000
|380
|60,95
|XCSE
|20200218 9:09:28.227000
|408
|61,20
|XCSE
|20200218 9:19:36.106000
|498
|61,50
|XCSE
|20200218 10:00:25.483000
|322
|61,40
|XCSE
|20200218 10:23:48.748000
|353
|61,35
|XCSE
|20200218 10:29:26.430000
|435
|61,70
|XCSE
|20200218 10:35:44.417000
|536
|61,90
|XCSE
|20200218 11:03:45.289000
|554
|61,85
|XCSE
|20200218 11:26:12.760000
|359
|61,85
|XCSE
|20200218 11:33:58.379000
|132
|61,80
|XCSE
|20200218 11:53:49.675000
|133
|61,80
|XCSE
|20200218 11:53:49.676000
|452
|61,75
|XCSE
|20200218 12:34:12.813000
|134
|61,60
|XCSE
|20200218 13:08:19.583000
|184
|61,60
|XCSE
|20200218 13:08:19.583000
|117
|61,60
|XCSE
|20200218 13:27:13.109000
|331
|61,60
|XCSE
|20200218 13:35:26.411000
|420
|61,65
|XCSE
|20200218 13:56:56.792000
|401
|61,70
|XCSE
|20200218 15:08:59.187000
|25
|61,70
|XCSE
|20200218 15:08:59.187000
|863
|61,70
|XCSE
|20200218 15:08:59.187000
|327
|61,60
|XCSE
|20200218 16:06:25.685000
|988
|61,55
|XCSE
|20200218 16:12:24.200000
|33
|61,65
|XCSE
|20200218 16:24:04.468913
|103
|61,65
|XCSE
|20200218 16:24:04.468913
|228
|61,65
|XCSE
|20200218 16:24:04.468913
|253
|61,65
|XCSE
|20200218 16:24:04.468913
|3.432
|61,61
|XCSE
|20200218 16:25:35.995234
|19 February 2020
|Volume
|Price
|Venue
|Time CET
|13.814
|61,60
|1.592
|61,95
|XCSE
|20200219 9:38:50.350000
|31
|61,90
|XCSE
|20200219 9:30:20.199000
|11
|61,70
|XCSE
|20200219 9:50:41.475000
|326
|61,70
|XCSE
|20200219 9:50:41.475000
|329
|61,60
|XCSE
|20200219 10:01:09.842000
|399
|61,60
|XCSE
|20200219 11:01:32.243000
|1.297
|61,60
|XCSE
|20200219 16:10:12.165608
|654
|61,60
|XCSE
|20200219 16:10:12.165608
|5
|61,60
|XCSE
|20200219 16:10:12.165608
|64
|61,60
|XCSE
|20200219 16:10:12.165608
|145
|61,60
|XCSE
|20200219 16:10:12.165608
|83
|61,60
|XCSE
|20200219 16:10:12.165661
|3.814
|61,60
|XCSE
|20200219 16:30:50.590430
|228
|61,55
|XCSE
|20200219 10:37:22.707000
|142
|61,55
|XCSE
|20200219 10:37:22.708000
|331
|61,55
|XCSE
|20200219 12:22:41.681000
|322
|61,50
|XCSE
|20200219 10:21:07.900000
|436
|61,50
|XCSE
|20200219 10:44:11.096000
|114
|61,50
|XCSE
|20200219 12:02:42.526000
|215
|61,50
|XCSE
|20200219 12:02:42.526000
|341
|61,50
|XCSE
|20200219 12:08:18.857000
|425
|61,50
|XCSE
|20200219 12:23:27.412000
|329
|61,50
|XCSE
|20200219 12:50:50.229000
|48
|61,45
|XCSE
|20200219 14:07:44.553000
|265
|61,45
|XCSE
|20200219 14:07:44.553000
|742
|61,45
|XCSE
|20200219 14:53:06.112000
|15
|61,45
|XCSE
|20200219 15:30:19.907000
|133
|61,40
|XCSE
|20200219 13:33:30.440000
|560
|61,40
|XCSE
|20200219 13:33:30.440000
|43
|61,40
|XCSE
|20200219 14:30:23.124000
|375
|61,40
|XCSE
|20200219 15:00:12.419000
|20 February 2020
|Volume
|Price
|Venue
|Time CET
|11.051
|61,86
|31
|61,80
|XCSE
|20200220 9:35:48.965000
|326
|61,70
|XCSE
|20200220 9:37:30.197000
|418
|61,60
|XCSE
|20200220 9:49:51.617000
|448
|61,55
|XCSE
|20200220 9:50:55.500000
|102
|61,50
|XCSE
|20200220 9:57:35.024000
|445
|61,50
|XCSE
|20200220 9:57:35.024000
|5
|61,50
|XCSE
|20200220 10:06:40.369000
|330
|61,50
|XCSE
|20200220 10:06:40.369000
|340
|61,50
|XCSE
|20200220 10:16:07.990000
|264
|61,65
|XCSE
|20200220 10:31:20.542000
|349
|61,70
|XCSE
|20200220 10:37:11.068000
|269
|62,15
|XCSE
|20200220 11:22:39.317000
|204
|62,15
|XCSE
|20200220 11:22:39.317000
|166
|62,10
|XCSE
|20200220 11:22:59.555000
|176
|62,10
|XCSE
|20200220 11:22:59.555000
|145
|62,15
|XCSE
|20200220 11:33:11.076000
|192
|62,15
|XCSE
|20200220 11:33:11.076000
|326
|61,95
|XCSE
|20200220 12:02:34.984000
|354
|62,00
|XCSE
|20200220 12:42:14.097000
|344
|62,00
|XCSE
|20200220 13:18:39.222000
|967
|62,10
|XCSE
|20200220 13:39:01.001000
|329
|62,10
|XCSE
|20200220 14:05:39.753000
|329
|62,10
|XCSE
|20200220 14:20:52.459000
|115
|62,10
|XCSE
|20200220 14:37:03.986000
|208
|62,10
|XCSE
|20200220 14:37:03.986000
|322
|61,85
|XCSE
|20200220 15:21:36.520000
|217
|61,75
|XCSE
|20200220 15:53:56.179257
|279
|61,75
|XCSE
|20200220 15:53:56.179288
|3.051
|61,86
|XCSE
|20200220 16:12:38.930357
|21 February 2020
|Volume
|Price
|Venue
|Time CET
|12.432
|61,85
|31
|61,60
|XCSE
|20200221 9:02:54.180000
|409
|61,40
|XCSE
|20200221 9:16:54.952000
|123
|61,70
|XCSE
|20200221 9:46:40.008000
|197
|61,70
|XCSE
|20200221 9:46:40.008000
|84
|61,80
|XCSE
|20200221 9:48:47.136000
|357
|61,80
|XCSE
|20200221 9:48:47.136000
|347
|61,80
|XCSE
|20200221 9:54:48.876000
|199
|61,90
|XCSE
|20200221 10:24:23.056000
|343
|61,90
|XCSE
|20200221 10:24:23.056000
|279
|61,85
|XCSE
|20200221 10:57:14.020000
|210
|61,85
|XCSE
|20200221 10:57:14.020000
|375
|61,85
|XCSE
|20200221 11:43:59.330000
|9
|61,80
|XCSE
|20200221 12:43:32.417000
|375
|61,80
|XCSE
|20200221 12:43:32.417000
|454
|61,75
|XCSE
|20200221 13:19:22.751000
|800
|61,75
|XCSE
|20200221 13:28:01.951000
|454
|61,75
|XCSE
|20200221 13:28:01.951000
|441
|61,75
|XCSE
|20200221 13:30:42.138000
|616
|61,90
|XCSE
|20200221 14:26:17.910000
|339
|61,90
|XCSE
|20200221 14:40:16.241000
|335
|61,90
|XCSE
|20200221 15:07:02.210000
|394
|61,85
|XCSE
|20200221 15:07:41.629000
|345
|61,90
|XCSE
|20200221 15:40:12.233000
|328
|61,90
|XCSE
|20200221 15:45:37.171000
|324
|62,05
|XCSE
|20200221 16:04:06.013000
|832
|62,20
|XCSE
|20200221 16:17:49.069200
|3.432
|61,85
|XCSE
|20200221 16:41:27.838368
