24 February 2020
Announcement no. 13/2020

Alm. Brand – Weekly report on share buybacks

In the period 17 February 2020 to 21 February 2020, Alm. Brand A/S bought own shares for a total amount of DKK 3.8 million as part of the share buyback programme announced on 5 February 2019. Of the total share buyback programme of up to DKK 235 million, ordinary share buybacks account for up to DKK 200 million, while DKK 35 million is bought for purposes of the group’s share-based remuneration programme as announced 11 December 2018. The share buyback programme is expected to run until the end of March 2020.

In aggregate, shares of DKK 215.0 million have been bought back, equivalent to 91.5% of the overall programme. Out of the total share buyback, an amount of DKK 191.2 million relates to the ordinary share buyback of up to DKK 200 million, equivalent to a total of 95.6% of this programme.

Under the share buyback programme, the following transactions were made in week 8:

DateNo. of
shares		Average purchase price (DKK)Transaction value
 (DKK)
17 February 202012,43261.66766,557
18 February 202012,43261.61765,936
19 February 202013,81461.60850,942
20 February 202011,05161.86683,615
21 February 202012,43261.85768,919
Accumulated during the period62,16161.713.835,969
Accumulated under the share buyback programme3,788,95656.73214,952,547

Danske Bank manages the share buyback programme, which is completed in accordance with Commission Regulation (EC) No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014, also referred to as the Market Abuse Regulation.

Following the above transactions, Alm. Brand holds 3,570,972 own shares, equivalent to 2.3% of the share capital.

Transactional data relating to share buybacks are provided on the following pages in detailed form and in aggregated form, in accordance with Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.

Contact
Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:
Investor Relations Manager Mikael Bo Larsen, on tel. +45 51438002.


Detailed transaction data

 17 February 2020 18 February 2020 19 February 2020 20 February 2020 21 February 2020
 Number of sharesVWAP DKK Number of sharesVWAP DKK Number of sharesVWAP DKK Number of sharesVWAP DKK Number of sharesVWAP DKK
XCSE12.43261,66 12.43261,61 13.81461,73 11.05161,86 12.43261,85
TRQX0  0  0  0  0 
TRQM0  0  0  0  0 
BATE0  0  0  0  0 
BATD0  0  0  0  0 
CHIX0  0  0  0  0 
CHID0  0  0  0  0 
Total12.43261,66 12.43261,61 13.81461,60 11.05161,86 12.43261,85


