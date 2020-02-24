24 February 2020

Announcement no. 13/2020

Alm. Brand – Weekly report on share buybacks

In the period 17 February 2020 to 21 February 2020, Alm. Brand A/S bought own shares for a total amount of DKK 3.8 million as part of the share buyback programme announced on 5 February 2019. Of the total share buyback programme of up to DKK 235 million, ordinary share buybacks account for up to DKK 200 million, while DKK 35 million is bought for purposes of the group’s share-based remuneration programme as announced 11 December 2018. The share buyback programme is expected to run until the end of March 2020.

In aggregate, shares of DKK 215.0 million have been bought back, equivalent to 91.5% of the overall programme. Out of the total share buyback, an amount of DKK 191.2 million relates to the ordinary share buyback of up to DKK 200 million, equivalent to a total of 95.6% of this programme.

Under the share buyback programme, the following transactions were made in week 8:

Date No. of

Average purchase price (DKK) Transaction value (DKK)

(DKK) 17 February 2020 12,432 61.66 766,557 18 February 2020 12,432 61.61 765,936 19 February 2020 13,814 61.60 850,942 20 February 2020 11,051 61.86 683,615 21 February 2020 12,432 61.85 768,919 Accumulated during the period 62,161 61.71 3.835,969 Accumulated under the share buyback programme 3,788,956 56.73 214,952,547

Danske Bank manages the share buyback programme, which is completed in accordance with Commission Regulation (EC) No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014, also referred to as the Market Abuse Regulation.

Following the above transactions, Alm. Brand holds 3,570,972 own shares, equivalent to 2.3% of the share capital.

Transactional data relating to share buybacks are provided on the following pages in detailed form and in aggregated form, in accordance with Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.

Contact

Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:

Investor Relations Manager Mikael Bo Larsen, on tel. +45 51438002.





Detailed transaction data

17 February 2020 18 February 2020 19 February 2020 20 February 2020 21 February 2020 Number of shares VWAP DKK Number of shares VWAP DKK Number of shares VWAP DKK Number of shares VWAP DKK Number of shares VWAP DKK XCSE 12.432 61,66 12.432 61,61 13.814 61,73 11.051 61,86 12.432 61,85 TRQX 0 0 0 0 0 TRQM 0 0 0 0 0 BATE 0 0 0 0 0 BATD 0 0 0 0 0 CHIX 0 0 0 0 0 CHID 0 0 0 0 0 Total 12.432 61,66 12.432 61,61 13.814 61,60 11.051 61,86 12.432 61,85





17 February 2020 Volume Price Venue Time CET 12.432 61,66 31 61,90 XCSE 20200217 9:02:48.234000 341 62,00 XCSE 20200217 9:10:03.060000 512 62,15 XCSE 20200217 9:18:47.844000 339 61,90 XCSE 20200217 9:37:33.399000 40 61,75 XCSE 20200217 9:58:48.443000 326 61,75 XCSE 20200217 9:58:48.443000 227 61,75 XCSE 20200217 9:59:42.103000 208 61,75 XCSE 20200217 9:59:42.103000 341 61,70 XCSE 20200217 10:28:04.256000 423 61,65 XCSE 20200217 10:41:41.065000 333 61,75 XCSE 20200217 11:21:46.116000 2 61,75 XCSE 20200217 11:38:04.766000 449 61,75 XCSE 20200217 11:38:04.767000 4 61,70 XCSE 20200217 11:50:44.726000 411 61,75 XCSE 20200217 12:11:51.190000 6 61,70 XCSE 20200217 13:15:08.283000 348 61,70 XCSE 20200217 13:15:08.283000 353 61,70 XCSE 20200217 13:35:14.483000 429 61,70 XCSE 20200217 14:21:51.952000 279 61,70 XCSE 20200217 14:21:51.952000 348 61,70 XCSE 20200217 14:21:51.953000 348 61,70 XCSE 20200217 14:21:51.953000 190 61,70 XCSE 20200217 14:21:51.953000 427 61,60 XCSE 20200217 14:51:12.882000 331 61,55 XCSE 20200217 15:08:09.510000 341 61,40 XCSE 20200217 15:48:50.699000 171 61,35 XCSE 20200217 15:54:08.722000 330 61,35 XCSE 20200217 15:54:08.722000 66 61,25 XCSE 20200217 16:02:10.637532 1.046 61,25 XCSE 20200217 16:07:01.232158 3.432 61,66 XCSE 20200217 16:20:18.334839





18 February 2020 Volume Price Venue Time CET 12.432 61,61 31 61,00 XCSE 20200218 9:02:39.625000 380 60,95 XCSE 20200218 9:09:28.227000 408 61,20 XCSE 20200218 9:19:36.106000 498 61,50 XCSE 20200218 10:00:25.483000 322 61,40 XCSE 20200218 10:23:48.748000 353 61,35 XCSE 20200218 10:29:26.430000 435 61,70 XCSE 20200218 10:35:44.417000 536 61,90 XCSE 20200218 11:03:45.289000 554 61,85 XCSE 20200218 11:26:12.760000 359 61,85 XCSE 20200218 11:33:58.379000 132 61,80 XCSE 20200218 11:53:49.675000 133 61,80 XCSE 20200218 11:53:49.676000 452 61,75 XCSE 20200218 12:34:12.813000 134 61,60 XCSE 20200218 13:08:19.583000 184 61,60 XCSE 20200218 13:08:19.583000 117 61,60 XCSE 20200218 13:27:13.109000 331 61,60 XCSE 20200218 13:35:26.411000 420 61,65 XCSE 20200218 13:56:56.792000 401 61,70 XCSE 20200218 15:08:59.187000 25 61,70 XCSE 20200218 15:08:59.187000 863 61,70 XCSE 20200218 15:08:59.187000 327 61,60 XCSE 20200218 16:06:25.685000 988 61,55 XCSE 20200218 16:12:24.200000 33 61,65 XCSE 20200218 16:24:04.468913 103 61,65 XCSE 20200218 16:24:04.468913 228 61,65 XCSE 20200218 16:24:04.468913 253 61,65 XCSE 20200218 16:24:04.468913 3.432 61,61 XCSE 20200218 16:25:35.995234





19 February 2020 Volume Price Venue Time CET 13.814 61,60 1.592 61,95 XCSE 20200219 9:38:50.350000 31 61,90 XCSE 20200219 9:30:20.199000 11 61,70 XCSE 20200219 9:50:41.475000 326 61,70 XCSE 20200219 9:50:41.475000 329 61,60 XCSE 20200219 10:01:09.842000 399 61,60 XCSE 20200219 11:01:32.243000 1.297 61,60 XCSE 20200219 16:10:12.165608 654 61,60 XCSE 20200219 16:10:12.165608 5 61,60 XCSE 20200219 16:10:12.165608 64 61,60 XCSE 20200219 16:10:12.165608 145 61,60 XCSE 20200219 16:10:12.165608 83 61,60 XCSE 20200219 16:10:12.165661 3.814 61,60 XCSE 20200219 16:30:50.590430 228 61,55 XCSE 20200219 10:37:22.707000 142 61,55 XCSE 20200219 10:37:22.708000 331 61,55 XCSE 20200219 12:22:41.681000 322 61,50 XCSE 20200219 10:21:07.900000 436 61,50 XCSE 20200219 10:44:11.096000 114 61,50 XCSE 20200219 12:02:42.526000 215 61,50 XCSE 20200219 12:02:42.526000 341 61,50 XCSE 20200219 12:08:18.857000 425 61,50 XCSE 20200219 12:23:27.412000 329 61,50 XCSE 20200219 12:50:50.229000 48 61,45 XCSE 20200219 14:07:44.553000 265 61,45 XCSE 20200219 14:07:44.553000 742 61,45 XCSE 20200219 14:53:06.112000 15 61,45 XCSE 20200219 15:30:19.907000 133 61,40 XCSE 20200219 13:33:30.440000 560 61,40 XCSE 20200219 13:33:30.440000 43 61,40 XCSE 20200219 14:30:23.124000 375 61,40 XCSE 20200219 15:00:12.419000





20 February 2020 Volume Price Venue Time CET 11.051 61,86 31 61,80 XCSE 20200220 9:35:48.965000 326 61,70 XCSE 20200220 9:37:30.197000 418 61,60 XCSE 20200220 9:49:51.617000 448 61,55 XCSE 20200220 9:50:55.500000 102 61,50 XCSE 20200220 9:57:35.024000 445 61,50 XCSE 20200220 9:57:35.024000 5 61,50 XCSE 20200220 10:06:40.369000 330 61,50 XCSE 20200220 10:06:40.369000 340 61,50 XCSE 20200220 10:16:07.990000 264 61,65 XCSE 20200220 10:31:20.542000 349 61,70 XCSE 20200220 10:37:11.068000 269 62,15 XCSE 20200220 11:22:39.317000 204 62,15 XCSE 20200220 11:22:39.317000 166 62,10 XCSE 20200220 11:22:59.555000 176 62,10 XCSE 20200220 11:22:59.555000 145 62,15 XCSE 20200220 11:33:11.076000 192 62,15 XCSE 20200220 11:33:11.076000 326 61,95 XCSE 20200220 12:02:34.984000 354 62,00 XCSE 20200220 12:42:14.097000 344 62,00 XCSE 20200220 13:18:39.222000 967 62,10 XCSE 20200220 13:39:01.001000 329 62,10 XCSE 20200220 14:05:39.753000 329 62,10 XCSE 20200220 14:20:52.459000 115 62,10 XCSE 20200220 14:37:03.986000 208 62,10 XCSE 20200220 14:37:03.986000 322 61,85 XCSE 20200220 15:21:36.520000 217 61,75 XCSE 20200220 15:53:56.179257 279 61,75 XCSE 20200220 15:53:56.179288 3.051 61,86 XCSE 20200220 16:12:38.930357





21 February 2020 Volume Price Venue Time CET 12.432 61,85 31 61,60 XCSE 20200221 9:02:54.180000 409 61,40 XCSE 20200221 9:16:54.952000 123 61,70 XCSE 20200221 9:46:40.008000 197 61,70 XCSE 20200221 9:46:40.008000 84 61,80 XCSE 20200221 9:48:47.136000 357 61,80 XCSE 20200221 9:48:47.136000 347 61,80 XCSE 20200221 9:54:48.876000 199 61,90 XCSE 20200221 10:24:23.056000 343 61,90 XCSE 20200221 10:24:23.056000 279 61,85 XCSE 20200221 10:57:14.020000 210 61,85 XCSE 20200221 10:57:14.020000 375 61,85 XCSE 20200221 11:43:59.330000 9 61,80 XCSE 20200221 12:43:32.417000 375 61,80 XCSE 20200221 12:43:32.417000 454 61,75 XCSE 20200221 13:19:22.751000 800 61,75 XCSE 20200221 13:28:01.951000 454 61,75 XCSE 20200221 13:28:01.951000 441 61,75 XCSE 20200221 13:30:42.138000 616 61,90 XCSE 20200221 14:26:17.910000 339 61,90 XCSE 20200221 14:40:16.241000 335 61,90 XCSE 20200221 15:07:02.210000 394 61,85 XCSE 20200221 15:07:41.629000 345 61,90 XCSE 20200221 15:40:12.233000 328 61,90 XCSE 20200221 15:45:37.171000 324 62,05 XCSE 20200221 16:04:06.013000 832 62,20 XCSE 20200221 16:17:49.069200 3.432 61,85 XCSE 20200221 16:41:27.838368





