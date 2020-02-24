New York, Feb. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Water Softener Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03841107/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on global water softener market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing consumer awareness about water softening products and benefits of water softener systems.In addition, increase in savings on energy and cost and improved life cycle of water-dependent home appliances is anticipated to boost the growth of the global water softener market as well.



Market Segmentation

The global water softener market is segmented as below:



End-user:

Residential

Commercial



Product:

Salt-based

Salt-free



Geographic Segmentation:

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America



Key Trends for global water softener market growth

This study identifies increase in savings on energy and cost and improved life cycle of water-dependent home appliances as the prime reasons driving the global water softener market growth during the next few years.



Prominent vendors in global water softener market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global water softener market, including some of the vendors such as 3M Co., A. O. Smith Corp., Culligan International Co., General Electric Co., Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Ion Exchange (India) Ltd., Pentair Plc, Unilever Plc and Whirlpool Corp. .

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03841107/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001