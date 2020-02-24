New York, Feb. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Air Cargo Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03793932/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on global air cargo market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increase in e-commerce sales to boost air cargo market.In addition, rise in popularity of air cargo digitization is anticipated to boost the growth of the global air cargo market as well.



Market Segmentation

The global air cargo market is segmented as below:



End-user:

Manufacturing

FMCG And Retail

Pharmaceuticals And Chemicals

Other Industries



Geographic Segmentation:

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America



Key Trends for global air cargo market growth

This study identifies rise in popularity of air cargo digitization as the prime reasons driving the global air cargo market growth during the next few years.



Prominent vendors in global air cargo market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global air cargo market, including some of the vendors such as Air France-KLM SA, Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd., China Airlines Ltd., Delta Air Lines Inc., Deutsche Lufthansa AG, Deutsche Post DHL Group, FedEx Corp., International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, The Emirates Group and United Parcel Service Inc. .

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.





