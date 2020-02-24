SINGAPORE, Feb. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Singsys, a globally celebrated Multinational Corporation, headquartered at Singapore with its state-of-art development center in Lucknow has proudly joined Drupal Association as an Organizational Member to foster and support the Drupal open source community with its unparalleled expertise.



As one of the leading IT firms in India and worldwide, Singsys has been at the forefront in the execution of a wide array of IT (Information Technology) projects for individuals, government, and large corporations with extensive experience in building websites, web applications and developing modules and themes in Drupal 7 and 8.

Upon strategizing web onto new scalabilities, Singsys is enthusiastic to join in the global anthem of attaining new security enabling with its yet to be released Drupal 9 version.

Singsys bears the testimony of having built several small and large-sized web applications using Drupal core as well as by creating customized modules for the Drupal business theme. Having backed up by the skilled and experienced pool of Drupal experts, the organization has internationally acclaimed expertise with major project deliveries to Fortune 500 clients worldwide.

Amongst its prominent works includes proud IT deliverable for ST Aerospace (Singapore) and one of its biggest web projects for Drupal migration services for a global Nuclear Research Organization. Significant other comprises drupal applications for NAeL - Naini Aerospace Limited, Ministry of Defence (Govt. of India) and Shoptiq (by Singtel).

“We look frontiers upon scaling the Drupal expertise to the worldwide spectrum promising our unwavering support to powering the world on open source essentially with Drupal,” proclaims Sri Narayan Shukla (CEO, Singsys Pte. Ltd.).

About Singsys: Singsys is a global software development firm that has essentially mapped expertise in leveraging next-gen technology solutions for the humongous industrial landscape. With their pioneering competence, Singsys has crafted solutions, technology products, services, and engineering marvels for universal clientele including Samsung, KPMG, Cisco, Singtel, Olympus, Fujifilm, Daikin constructed on a decade of innovation with their renowned management philosophy and the strong culture of invention.

