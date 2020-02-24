MAHWAH, N.J., Feb. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Radware ® (NASDAQ: RDWR), a leading provider of cyber security and application delivery solutions, has joined the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association , an ecosystem of independent software vendors that have integrated their solutions to better defend against a world of increasing threats.



“Collaboration and dialogue are key to improving enterprise-grade digital security and availability in an increasingly complex IT landscape,” said Anna Convery-Pelletier, Radware Chief Marketing Officer. “The Microsoft Intelligent Security Association encourages the entire cybersecurity community to work together to protect our shared customers. Together, we’re more than the sum of our parts.”

By joining Microsoft Intelligent Security Association, Radware will share intelligence and leverage that intelligence sharing in its customer-facing solutions. Radware solutions help ensure optimal service levels for applications in virtual, cloud and software defined data centers. Radware provides leading cloud and hybrid DDoS mitigation, web application security and delivery, and bot management for some of the world’s leading brands.

“Members of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association integrate their security solutions with Microsoft’s solutions to gain more signals, increase visibility and better protect against threats,” said Ryan McGee, Director of Microsoft Security Product Marketing. “By extending Microsoft’s security capabilities across the ecosystem, we help our shared customers to succeed.”

Radware has also achieved co-sell ready status with Microsoft and works with Microsoft’s sales teams to deliver fully managed application security solutions to Microsoft customers and partners around the world, protecting applications in Azure against hacking, malicious bots, API exposure, DDoS attacks and other vulnerabilities. Radware Security for Azure is a fully managed security service jointly developed with Microsoft. The service integrates the Azure DDoS service with Radware’s cloud-delivered WAF technology, bot management capabilities, security analytics, threat detection and real-time security feeds in a single security portal.

