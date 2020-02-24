VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calibre Mining Corp. (TSX: CXB; OTCQX: CXBMF) (“Calibre” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the Company and Rio Tinto Exploration (“Rio Tinto”) have entered into an option earn-in agreement dated February 23, 2020 (the “Earn-in Agreement”), pursuant to which Rio Tinto can earn up to a 75% interest in Calibre’s 100%-owned Borosi Projects in Northeast Nicaragua. The Borosi Projects host both gold-silver and copper-gold resources in two areas as well as multiple lesser explored copper-gold skarns, low-sulphidation epithermal gold-silver vein systems and bulk tonnage copper-gold porphyry targets.
Furthermore, the Company and Rio Tinto have entered into a strategic exploration alliance agreement (the “Alliance Agreement”) under which we will work together to identify and acquire exploration concessions in Nicaragua, with a focus on copper-gold porphyry, skarn and epithermal precious metal systems.
All amounts in this news release are expressed in US dollars.
Earn-in Agreement Highlights:
Alliance Agreement Highlights:
Russell Ball, CEO of Calibre stated: “It is my pleasure to welcome Rio Tinto Exploration as our partner in Nicaragua, a country we believe has both a tremendous geological endowment and is under-explored from a modern exploration perspective. As one of the world’s premier mining companies, Rio Tinto brings a tremendous global perspective and both the experience and capital necessary to accelerate our value-creation efforts. I expect this to be a long and mutually beneficial arrangement that adds value for our respective shareholder groups, but more importantly, for the people and the country of Nicaragua.”
Calibre’s 100%-Owned Borosi Projects
The Calibre Borosi concessions are located approximately 275 kilometres northeast of the capital city of Managua. The concessions cover a total of 667 km2 within Nicaragua’s Mining Triangle, an area defined by the historic mining towns of Bonanza, Rosita and Siuna. One of Central America’s most prolific mining regions, the Mining Triangle is reported to have produced 7.9 million ounces of gold, 4 million ounces of silver and 305 million pounds of copper.
Two historic mines operated on the Borosi concessions as recently as the early 1980s: the La Luz-Siuna mine, which produced approximately 2.3 million ounces of gold; and the Rosita mine, which produced approximately 305 million pounds of copper. Both deposits are skarn-type deposits which are commonly found in proximity to copper-gold porphyry systems. Several smaller past producing gold mines are also located on the Borosi concessions: the La Luna, Riscos de Oro and Blag mines, which are all currently held under the joint venture with Iamgold Corporation.
Calibre’s 100%-owned concessions at Borosi, which total 667 km2, are the subject of the Earn-in Agreement with Rio Tinto. The concessions include the formerly producing La Luz-Siuna mine, the Santa Maria Gold-Silver project and the Primavera Gold-Copper Porphyry project.
Calibre’s 100%-owned projects host gold-silver and gold-copper NI 43-101 Resources at the Cerro Aeropuerto skarn and the Primavera gold-copper porphyry deposits.
Cerro Aeropuerto Skarn
The past producing open-pit and underground La Luz Mine (2.3 million ounces of historic production) is located one kilometre north of Cerro Aeropuerto.
The Cerro Aeropuerto deposit contains gold and base metal bearing quartz veins and replacement style skarn mineralization. The NI 43-101 compliant Inferred Mineral Resource estimate for the Cerro Aeropuerto deposit is provided in the table below:
|Cerro Aeropuerto NI 43-101 Inferred Mineral Resource (April 11, 2011)
|Tonnes
|Grade
(Au g/t)
|Grade
(Ag g/t)
|Grade
(AuEq g/t)
|Contained
Au (ounces)
|Contained
Ag (ounces)
|Contained
AuEq (ounces)
|6,052,000
|3.64
|16.16
|3.89
|707,750
|3,144,500
|757,000
Primavera Gold-Copper Porphyry Deposit (“Primavera”)
The NI 43-101 compliant Inferred Mineral Resource estimate for Primavera is provided in the table below:
|Primavera NI 43-101 Inferred Mineral Resource (January 31, 2017)
|Tonnes
|Grade (Au g/t)
|Grade (Ag g/t)
|Grade
(Cu %)
|Grade
(AuEq g/t)
|Contained Au (ounces)
|Contained Ag (ounces)
|Contained Cu (pounds)
|Contained AuEq (ounces)
|44,974,000
|0.54
|1.15
|0.22
|0.84
|782,000
|1,661,000
|218,670,000
|1,200,000
Qualified Person
Mark Petersen, P.Geo., VP Exploration, Calibre Mining Corp. has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this press release. Mr. Petersen is a “Qualified Person” as defined under NI 43-101.
About Calibre Mining Corp.
Calibre Mining is a Canadian-listed gold mining and exploration company with two 100%-owned operating gold mines in Nicaragua. The Company is focused on sustainable operating performance and a disciplined approach to growth.
