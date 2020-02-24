New York, Feb. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Aerial Work Platform Truck Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03767899/?utm_source=GNW

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rise in construction activities acros countries.In addition, growing adoption of electric and hydraulically propelled awp trucks is anticipated to boost the growth of the global aerial work platform truck market as well.



Market Segmentation

The global aerial work platform truck market is segmented as below:



Product:

Boom Lifts

Scissor Lifts

Vertical Mast Lifts

Personnel Portable Lifts



End-user:

Construction

Telecom

T&L

Others



Geographic Segmentation:

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America



Key Trends for global aerial work platform truck market growth

This study identifies growing adoption of electric and hydraulically propelled awp trucks as the prime reasons driving the global aerial work platform truck market growth during the next few years.



Prominent vendors in global aerial work platform truck market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global aerial work platform truck market, including some of the vendors such as Altec Inc., Bronto Skylift Oy Ab, Haulotte Group, Linamar Corp., Manitex International Inc., Manitou BF, Oshkosh Corp., Tadano Ltd., Terex Corp. and Toyota Industries Corp. .

