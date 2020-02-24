Dublin, Feb. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Blockchain IoT Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report predicts the global blockchain IoT market to grow with a CAGR of 91% over the forecast period from 2019-2025.
The report on the global blockchain IoT market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2017 to 2025. The study on blockchain IoT market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2017 to 2025.
The report on blockchain IoT market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global blockchain IoT market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.
Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global blockchain IoT market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.
Report Findings
1) Drivers
2) Restraints
3) Opportunities
Segment Covered
The global blockchain IoT market is segmented on the basis of offering, application, and end user.
The Global Blockchain IoT Market by Offering
The Global Blockchain IoT Market by Application
The Global Blockchain IoT Market by End User
The companies covered in the report include
What does this report deliver?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
1.1. Report Description
1.2. Research Methods
1.3. Research Approaches
2. Executive Summary
2.1. Blockchain IoT Market Highlights
2.2. Blockchain IoT Market Projection
2.3. Blockchain IoT Market Regional Highlights
3. Global Blockchain IoT Market Overview
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Market Dynamics
3.2.1. Drivers
3.2.2. Restraints
3.2.3. Opportunities
3.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
3.4. Growth Matrix Analysis
3.4.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Offering
3.4.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Application
3.4.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by End User
3.4.4. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region
3.5. Value Chain Analysis of Blockchain IoT Market
4. Blockchain IoT Market Macro Indicator Analysis
5. Global Blockchain IoT Market by Offering
5.1. Hardware
5.2. Software
5.3. Infrastructure Provider
6. Global Blockchain IoT Market by Application
6.1. Smart Contracts
6.2. Data Security
6.3. Data Communication
6.4. Asset Tracking and Management
6.5. Others
7. Global Blockchain IoT Market by End User
7.1. Energy and Utility
7.2. Transportation and Logistics
7.3. Manufacturing
7.4. Building Management
7.5. Healthcare
7.6. Retail
7.7. Wearable and Mobile Devices
7.8. Others
8. Global Blockchain IoT Market by Region 2019-2025
8.1. North America
8.1.1. North America Blockchain IoT Market by Offering
8.1.2. North America Blockchain IoT Market by Application
8.1.3. North America Blockchain IoT Market by End User
8.1.4. North America Blockchain IoT Market by Country
8.2. Europe
8.2.1. Europe Blockchain IoT Market by Offering
8.2.2. Europe Blockchain IoT Market by Application
8.2.3. Europe Blockchain IoT Market by End User
8.2.4. Europe Blockchain IoT Market by Country
8.3. Asia-Pacific
8.3.1. Asia-Pacific Blockchain IoT Market by Offering
8.3.2. Asia-Pacific Blockchain IoT Market by Application
8.3.3. Asia-Pacific Blockchain IoT Market by End User
8.3.4. Asia-Pacific Blockchain IoT Market by Country
8.4. RoW
8.4.1. RoW Blockchain IoT Market by Offering
8.4.2. RoW Blockchain IoT Market by Application
8.4.3. RoW Blockchain IoT Market by End User
8.4.4. RoW Blockchain IoT Market by Sub-region
9. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape
9.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Blockchain IoT Market
9.2. Companies Profiled
10. Appendix
10.1. Primary Research Findings and Questionnaire
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hp81t2
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
