Dublin, Feb. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ethylene Propylene Global Market Report 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global Ethylene Propylene market was worth $9.82 billion in 2019. It is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10% and reach $14.12 billion by 2023.



The Ethylene Propylene market has been geographically segmented into North America, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, South America and Middle East & Africa. In 2019, Asia Pacific accounts for around 68% of the market.



The Ethylene Propylene market covered in this report is segmented by type into solution polymerization, suspension polymerization. It is also segmented by appication into automotive, building & construction, plastic modification, lubricant additive, wires & cables, tires & tubes.



Use of Ethylene Propylene across various industries contributes to the growth of the ethylene propylene market. In the automotive industry, EPDM products bonds well with metals by providing a well-built barrier against the environment. EPDM possesses properties such as heat resistance, abrasion resistance, oil swell resistance, flame retardance, oxidation, ozone and weather aging due to their stable, saturated polymer backbone structure. Companies such as BRP manufacturing is providing EPDM for automotive industries that include under-the-hood, cabin pressure equalizing assemblies, interior trim, and striker plate blinds. Thus, the usage of EPDM in different industries is contributing to the EPDM market growth.



Release of volatile organic compounds (VOCs) while manufacturing ethylene propylene causes environmental pollution, which is challenging the EPDM market growth. VOCs consist of different chemicals that shows adverse effects on human health as well as the environment as they release fine particulates in the atmosphere, therefore results in the formation of smog and reduced visibility. For instance, to avoid harmful emission of VOC, the Hong Kong government has implemented various regulations such as products exceeding normal emission of VOCs are not allowed in the country. Thus, the increased release of VOC from producing ethylene propylene is limiting its market growth.



The increasing demand for ethylene propylene diene monomer (EPDM) rubber produced from bio-based feedstock acts as a key trend driving the growth of the EPDM market. Renewable EPDM rubber uses raw materials such as sugar and glycerin to replace traditional feedstock such as isoprene and butadiene in synthetic rubber production to reduce greenhouse emissions and to achieve sustainability. For instance, Keltan, a Netherlands based company, produced the first commercial bio-based feedstock KELTAN Eco based on renewable raw materials. Therefore, renewable EPDM rubber is expected to increase the market share of the EPDM market.



Major players in the market are The Dow Chemical Company, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Johns Manville, Inc., Kumho Polychem, Lanxess AG, Lion Elastomers, LLC, Mitsui Chemicals, Inc., SK Global Chemical Co., Ltd., Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd., Versalis S.p.A.



Reasons to Purchase

Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 12+ geographies.

Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

Identify growth segments for investment.

Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

Understand customers based on the latest market research findings.

Benchmark performance against key competitors.

Utilize the relationships between key data sets for superior strategizing.

Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

Report will be updated with the latest data and delivered to you within 3-5 working days of order.



Scope

Markets Covered: 1) By Type: Solution Polymerization; Suspension Polymerization 2) By Application: Automotive; Building & Construction; Plastic Modification; Lubricant Additive; Wires & Cables; Tires & Tubes

Companies Mentioned: The Dow Chemical Company; Exxon Mobil Corporation; Johns Manville, Inc.; KUMHO POLYCHEM; Lanxess AG

Countries: Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, Russia, UK, USA and Australia

Regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Time series: Five years historic and forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, per capita expenditure.

Data segmentations: country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report is sourced using end notes.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Ethylene Propylene Market Characteristics



3. Ethylene Propylene Market Size And Growth

3.1. Global Ethylene Propylene Historic Market, 2015 - 2019, $ Billion

3.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

3.1.2. Restraints On The Market

3.2. Global Ethylene Propylene Forecast Market, 2019 - 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

3.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

3.2.2. Restraints On the Market



4. Ethylene Propylene Market Segmentation

4.1. Global Ethylene Propylene Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Solution Polymerization

Suspension Polymerization

4.2. Global Ethylene Propylene Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Automotive

Building & Construction

Plastic Modification

Lubricant Additive

Wires & Cables

Tires & Tubes

5. Ethylene Propylene Market Regional And Country Analysis

5.1. Global Ethylene Propylene Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

5.2. Global Ethylene Propylene Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion



Companies Mentioned



The Dow Chemical Company

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Johns Manville, Inc.

KUMHO POLYCHEM

Lanxess AG

Lion Elastomers, LLC

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.

SK Global Chemical Co., Ltd.

Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.

Versalis S.p.A.

JSR Corporation

SABIC

Eni (Polimeri Europa)

SSME

Jilin Xingyun Chemical

Lion Copolymer LLC

PetroChina Company Limited

PJSC Nizhnekamskneftekhim

BASF SE (Germany)

China Petroleum and Chemical Corporation (China)

PolyOne Corporation (The U.S.)

Carlisle Companies Inc.

OAO Nizhnekamskneftekhim

Rubber Engineering & Development Company (REDCO)

Firestone Building Products Company, LLC

Warco Biltrite



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kvwtlg

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900