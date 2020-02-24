Selbyville, Delaware, Feb. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Global Market Insights, Inc. has recently added a new report on airport moving walkways market which estimates the global market valuation for airport moving walkways will cross US$ 2.7 billion by 2026. Rising number of air travel passengers coupled with increase in number of tourists around the globe will propel travelators demand in near future.

Growing investment for construction of new airports and airport improvement projects will be major driving factor for airport moving walkways market by 2026. Major countries including China, Japan, India, etc. will be investing significant amount for development of airport infrastructure by 2022.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/4566

For instance, Airports Corp. of Vietnam (ACV) has intended to invest around USD 14.7 billion for construction of passenger terminal, runways, etc. in upcoming years. Similarly, China has proposed to increase its number of commercial airports to around 260 by 2020, which will further be going to increase by 2040. Such developments will be further driving airport moving walkways market demand in next few years.

Pallet type airport moving walkways will reach to a value of USD 2.3 billion by 2026 due to its rising usage as a transportation medium at airports. Unlike belt-type products, these walkways do not require whole system to be replaced in case of breakage of pallets. Further, growing necessity for reducing passenger travel time between terminals at the airports will drive segment’s growth rate in future.

Some major findings of the airport moving walkways market report include:

Increasing need for new airport construction & expansion activities will drive sales of moving walkways in coming decades.

Industry is still at a nascent stage in developing nations, which may pave way for the autowalk manufacturers in near future.

Technological advancements such as ACCEL will further assist in minimizing passenger congestion at busy airports.

Middle East & Africa will expect an increase in number of autowalk installation owing to growing investment for developing airport infrastructure.

Horizontal travelators will account for substantial share of airport moving walkways industry over coming decades. Rising demand for transferring people from one place to another at airports along the same plane, will be propelling autowalks market demand in near future.

Browse key industry insights spread across 139 pages with 125 market data tables & 20 figures & charts from the report, “Airport Moving Walkways Market Share & Forecast, 2020 - 2026” in detail along with the table of contents:

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/airport-moving-walkways-market

Accelerating moving walkways will be increasing at a CAGR of 3.5% throughout study timeframe due to its key benefit of higher speed than constant autowalks. These products help in achieving shorter passenger transfer time at terminals in airports and allows huge amount of flexibility during transit at travelators.

Europe will be a key region in airport moving walkways market owing to increasing number of foreign tourists along with rising air passenger traffic in the region. Europe has reported more than 80 million tourists in 2016, which will further grow in upcoming years. Increasing investment from the government to construct new airports as well as expansion of existing airports will further provide key opportunity to product manufacturers over coming decades.

The key participants involved in the industry includes, Hitachi, Kone Corporation, Schindler Group, Otis Elevator and Thyssenkrupp AG.

Make an inquiry for purchasing this report @ https://www.gminsights.com/inquiry-before-buying/4566

Partial chapters of report table of contents (TOC):

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Airport moving walkways industry 360° synopsis, 2016 - 2026

2.1.1 Business trends

2.1.2 Type trends

2.1.3 Product trends

2.1.4 Speed trends

2.1.5 Regional trends

Chapter 3 Airport Moving Walkways Industry Insights

3.1 Industry segmentation

3.2 Industry size, and forecast, 2016 - 2026

3.3 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.3.1 Component analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing trends

3.3.3 Profit margin

3.3.4 Value addition

3.3.5 Distribution channel analysis

3.3.6 Aftersales service

3.3.7 Vendor matrix

3.4 Innovation & sustainability

3.4.1 Patent analysis

3.4.2 Technology landscape

3.4.3 Future trends

3.5 Industry impact forces

3.5.1 Growth drivers

3.5.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.6 Regulatory landscape

3.6.1 U.S.

3.6.2 Europe

3.7 Industry megatrends

3.8 Installed moving walkways at airports, by region, 2018

3.9 Passengers using airport moving walkways, by region, 2018

3.10 Pricing analysis

3.10.1 Cost structure analysis

3.10.1.2 Manufacturing and Equipment cost

3.10.1.3 Raw Material Cost

3.10.1.4 Distribution Cost

3.10.1.5 Operating Cost

3.10.1.6 Miscellaneous Cost

3.11 Competitive landscape, 2018

3.11.1 Company market share analysis, 2018

3.11.2 Strategic dashboard

3.12 Porter’s analysis

3.12.1 Supplier power

3.12.2 Buyer power

3.12.3 Threat of new entrants

3.12.4 Threat of substitutes

3.12.5 Industry rivalry

3.13 PESTEL analysis

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights, Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider. Offering syndicated and custom research reports, growth consulting and business intelligence services, Global Market Insights, Inc. aims to help clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data that aid in strategic decision making.

GMIPulse, our business analytics platform , offers an online, interactive option of exploring our proprietary industry research data in an easy-to-use and dynamic manner. Clients get to explore market intelligence across 11 top-level categories and hundreds of industry segments within them, covering regional, company level and cross-sectional statistics that make our offering a stand-out for decision-makers.

Contact Us: Arun Hegde Corporate Sales, USA Global Market Insights, Inc. Phone: 1-302-846-7766 Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688 Email: sales@gminsights.com