The global poly-vinyl chloride market was worth $105.32 billion in 2019. It is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8% and reach $147.80 billion by 2023.
The Poly-Vinyl Chloride (PVC) market consists of sales of PVC material and related services used in the building and construction, health care, electronics, automobile and other sectors, in products ranging from piping and siding, blood bags and tubing, to wire and cable insulation, windshield system components. Polyvinyl chloride is a white synthetic organic compound available in powder form or granules with high density and high impact strength. It is produced in two forms, first as a rigid and second as a flexible plastic. PVC is commonly used in construction as insulation on electrical wires. It is also blow-molded into clear, transparent bottles.
The poly-vinyl chloride market has been geographically segmented into North America, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, South America and Middle East & Africa. In 2019, Asia Pacific was the largest region in the poly-vinyl chloride market and accounts for around 52% of the market.
The poly-vinyl chloride market covered in this report is segmented by product type into rigid PVC, flexible pvc, low-smoke PVC, chlorinated PVC. It is also segmented by end use industry into building & construction, automotive, electrical & electronics, packaging, footwear, healthcare, others and by application into pipes & fittings, film & sheets, wire & cables, bottles, profiles, hoses & tubing, others.
Increased demand from industries such as construction, health care, packaging contributed to the growth of the PVC market. The growing need for PVC is expected to drive the market. PVC being light weighted and strong is heavily used in construction industry in the form of pipes,windows,flooring and roofing. In March 2019, it was reported that spending on federal government construction projects, in the US, increased by 4.2% to the highest level since October 2017, which is expected to positively impact the PVC market. The growth of end-user industries, including construction, health care, packaging, boosts the demand for PVC increasing the growth of the PVC market.
Environmental impacts of using PVC challenges the growth of the PVC market. Emission of toxic fumes emitted during the manufacturing, use, and disposal of PVC raises environmental concerns. The manufacturing of PVC consumes high amount of chlorine gas due to which large amount of hazardous gases as by products are emitted during the whole PVC lifecycle. PVC resists natural degradation. It stays in the environment for long contributing towards global pollution. Owing to the harmful effects of PVC on the environment, PVC packaging has been banned or restricted in a number of countries around the world, such as Canada, Spain, South Korea and the Czech Republic. Some U.S. cities such as Rahway, NJ and Glen Cove, NY have prohibited the use of PVC in food packaging or utensils. The ill-effects of PVC restraints the growth of the Poly-Vinyl Chloride market.
The poly-vinyl chloride manufacturing companies are increasingly implementing the new "molecular orientation" technology to improve the physical and mechanical properties of the PVC produced. Molecular orientation is a manufacturing method that increases flexibility and resistivity of PVC from fatigue and impact. Molecular technology aligns the randomly arranged molecules in a normal PVC under certain conditions of pressure, temperature and speed, in the same direction. The new alignment improves the strength, ductility of the PVC pipes creating new PVC-O pipes. For instance, Molecor, uses molecular orientation to produce TOM PVC-O pipes. These pipes are resistant to low temperatures with high resistance to cracks or impacts.
In 2019, SK Capitals acquired the Performance Products & Solutions business (PP&S) from US compounder PolyOne Corporation for $775 million.The acquisition is expected to help SK capitals to strengthen the business growth by expanding its product portfolio. The Performance Products & Solutions business (PP&S), a business division of PolyOne Corporation, which is headquartered in the US, is a plastic compounded solutions provider of formulated polyvinyl chloride (PVC) and propylene-based products.
Major players in the market are Westlake Chemical Corporation, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, INEOS Group Ltd, LG Chem, Formosa Plastics Corporation, Occidental Chemical Corporation, China National Chemical Corporation (ChemChina), Mexichem SAB de CV, Axiall Corporation, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., BASF SE.
