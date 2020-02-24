Dublin, Feb. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Polybutadiene Global Market Report 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global polybutadiene market was worth $22.68 billion in 2019. It is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7% and reach $29.72 billion by 2023.



Increased usage of polybutadiene in high-end tyre manufacturing contributed to the growth of the polybutadiene market. Nearly 70% of world production of polybutadiene is used in tyre manufacturing. After the curing process, BR possesses different properties such as abrasion resistance, poor wet traction and low rolling resistance because of its low glass transition temperature. It is also majorly used in sidewall of truck tyres to improve abrasion and reduce wearing. For example, companies such as UBE industries manufacture BR, which is used in tyres with premier physical properties such as rebound, tensile strength, heat buildup, and grades with excellent processability such as mixing, roll banding and extrusion.



Safety hazards have always been a major challenge in the polybutadiene industry. Due to its potential hazards butadiene is not sold to customers directly, but it is used in the manufacture of polymers and elastomers. Butadiene is highly volatile and low-water soluble in nature. Long term exposure to butadiene is determential to human health. Exposure to high concentrations can result in damage to the central nervous system, blurred vision, nausea, headache, fatigue, decreased blood pressure and coma. According to the International Agency for Research on Cancer 1,3-Butadiene has been listed as a possible carcinogen.



Neodymium polybutadiene (ND-PBR) rubber production is an emerging trend in the polybutadiene rubber market. Neodymium is a catalyzed synthetic polybutadiene, which has high elasticity and is resistant to dynamic stress on both high and low temperatures. It is majorly used in the manufacturing of tires, conveyor belts, golf balls, footwear and others industry. For instance, Lanxess, a producer of neodymium polybutadiene rubber, is producing 0.14 million tonnes ND-PBR per year.



In January 2019, Saudi Aramco, a Saudi Arabia-based energy and chemical company acquired Arlanxeo from LANXESS AG for $1.67 billion. The acquisition is expected to help Saudi Aramco in improving the fuel efficiency related with tire performance. Arlanxeo is a Netherlands-based synthetic rubber company that specializes in manufacturing synthetic rubbers and elastomer plastics such as polybutadiene/butadiene rubber (BR) that are supplied to tire manufacturers and automotive parts globally.



The polybutadiene market has been geographically segmented into North America, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, South America and Middle East & Africa. In 2019, Asia Pacific accounts for around 65% of the market and is forecasted to register the highest CAGR during 2019-2023.



Major players in the market are LG Chem Ltd., Versalis S.P.A, China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, JSR Corporation, Reliance Industries Limited, Lanxess AG, Kumho Petrochemical Co. Ltd., The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, UBE Industries, Ltd., Synthos S.A.



