Dublin, Feb. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensor Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report predicts the global time-of-flight (ToF) sensor market to grow with a CAGR of 18% over the forecast period from 2019-2025.
This report provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2017 to 2025. The study on time-of-flight (ToF) sensor market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2017 to 2025.
The report on time-of-flight (ToF) sensor market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global time-of-flight (ToF) sensor market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.
Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global time-of-flight (ToF) sensor market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.
Report Findings
1) Drivers
2) Restraints
3) Opportunities
Segments Covered
The global time-of-flight (ToF) sensor market is segmented on the basis of product type, application, and end user industry.
The Global Time-of-flight (ToF) Sensor Market by Product Type
The Global Time-of-flight (ToF) Sensor Market by Application
The Global Time-of-flight (ToF) Sensor Market by End User Industry
Company Profiles
The companies covered in the report include:
What does this report deliver?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
1.1. Report Description
1.2. Research Methods
1.3. Research Approaches
2. Executive Summary
2.1. Time-of-flight (ToF) Sensor Market Highlights
2.2. Time-of-flight (ToF) Sensor Market Projection
2.3. Time-of-flight (ToF) Sensor Market Regional Highlights
3. Global Time-of-flight (ToF) Sensor Market Overview
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Market Dynamics
3.2.1. Drivers
3.2.2. Restraints
3.2.3. Opportunities
3.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
3.4. Growth Matrix Analysis
3.4.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Product Type
3.4.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Application
3.4.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by End User Industry
3.4.4. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region
3.5. Value Chain Analysis of Time-of-flight (ToF) Sensor Market
4. Time-of-flight (ToF) Sensor Market Macro Indicator Analysis
5. Global Time-of-flight (ToF) Sensor Market by Product Type
5.1. RF-modulated Light Sources With Phase Detectors
5.2. Range-gated Imagers
5.3. Direct ToF Imagers
6. Global Time-of-flight (ToF) Sensor Market by Application
6.1. AR & VR
6.2. Robotics & Drone
6.3. Machine Vision
6.4. 3D Imaging & Scanning
6.5. LiDAR
7. Global Time-of-flight (ToF) Sensor Market by End User Industry
7.1. Automotive
7.2. Consumer Electronics
7.3. Gaming & Entertainment
7.4. Healthcare
7.5. Aerospace & Defense
8. Global Time-of-flight (ToF) Sensor Market by Region 2019-2025
8.1. North America
8.1.1. North America Time-of-flight (ToF) Sensor Market by Product Type
8.1.2. North America Time-of-flight (ToF) Sensor Market by Application
8.1.3. North America Time-of-flight (ToF) Sensor Market by End User Industry
8.1.4. North America Time-of-flight (ToF) Sensor Market by Country
8.2. Europe
8.2.1. Europe Time-of-flight (ToF) Sensor Market by Product Type
8.2.2. Europe Time-of-flight (ToF) Sensor Market by Application
8.2.3. Europe Time-of-flight (ToF) Sensor Market by End User Industry
8.2.4. Europe Time-of-flight (ToF) Sensor Market by Country
8.3. Asia-Pacific
8.3.1. Asia-Pacific Time-of-flight (ToF) Sensor Market by Product Type
8.3.2. Asia-Pacific Time-of-flight (ToF) Sensor Market by Application
8.3.3. Asia-Pacific Time-of-flight (ToF) Sensor Market by End User Industry
8.3.4. Asia-Pacific Time-of-flight (ToF) Sensor Market by Country
8.4. RoW
8.4.1. RoW Time-of-flight (ToF) Sensor Market by Product Type
8.4.2. RoW Time-of-flight (ToF) Sensor Market by Application
8.4.3. RoW Time-of-flight (ToF) Sensor Market by End User Industry
8.4.4. RoW Time-of-flight (ToF) Sensor Market by Sub-region
9. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape
9.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Time-of-flight (ToF) Sensor Market
9.2. Companies Profiled
