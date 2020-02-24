Transactions during 17-21 February

On 4 February 2020, Carlsberg A/S announced a share buy-back programme, as described in Company Announcement No. 5/2020. The programme is carried out in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations. According to the programme, Carlsberg A/S will repurchase B shares of up to DKK 2.5bn. The programme is taking place during the period from 4 February 2020 to 7 August 2020, during which a maximum of 10 million B shares will be bought.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme during 17-21 February:

  Number of
shares bought		Average transaction priceAmount
DKK
Accumulated, last announcement171,890 173,061,541
17 February 2020 24,235 1,018.21 24,676,300
18 February 2020 6,158 1,011.25 6,227,286
19 February 2020 8,670 1,024.00 8,878,038
20 February 2020 9,540 1,024.85 9,777,046
21 February 2020 17,000 1,011.09 17,188,539
Total, 17-21 February 202065,603 66,747,209
Bought from Carlsberg Foundation, 21 February 2020*28,5591,017.4429,057,109
Accumulated under the programme 266,052 268,865,859
    

* According to a separate agreement the Carlsberg Foundation participates on a 30.33% pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back programme.

Transactions related to Carlsberg's incentive programmes have resulted in a net transfer of 310,875 B shares. These transactions were not part of the Safe Harbour programme. With the transactions stated above, Carlsberg A/S holds a total of 4,842,208 own B shares, corresponding to 3.2% of the 152,556,806 issued A and B shares.

The details of each transaction made under the share buy-back programme are enclosed.

