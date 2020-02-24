Transactions during 17-21 February



On 4 February 2020, Carlsberg A/S announced a share buy-back programme, as described in Company Announcement No. 5/2020. The programme is carried out in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations. According to the programme, Carlsberg A/S will repurchase B shares of up to DKK 2.5bn. The programme is taking place during the period from 4 February 2020 to 7 August 2020, during which a maximum of 10 million B shares will be bought.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme during 17-21 February:

Number of

shares bought Average transaction price Amount

DKK Accumulated, last announcement 171,890 173,061,541 17 February 2020 24,235 1,018.21 24,676,300 18 February 2020 6,158 1,011.25 6,227,286 19 February 2020 8,670 1,024.00 8,878,038 20 February 2020 9,540 1,024.85 9,777,046 21 February 2020 17,000 1,011.09 17,188,539 Total, 17-21 February 2020 65,603 66,747,209 Bought from Carlsberg Foundation, 21 February 2020* 28,559 1,017.44 29,057,109 Accumulated under the programme 266,052 268,865,859

* According to a separate agreement the Carlsberg Foundation participates on a 30.33% pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back programme.

Transactions related to Carlsberg's incentive programmes have resulted in a net transfer of 310,875 B shares. These transactions were not part of the Safe Harbour programme. With the transactions stated above, Carlsberg A/S holds a total of 4,842,208 own B shares, corresponding to 3.2% of the 152,556,806 issued A and B shares.

The details of each transaction made under the share buy-back programme are enclosed.

