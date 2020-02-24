Transactions during 17-21 February
On 4 February 2020, Carlsberg A/S announced a share buy-back programme, as described in Company Announcement No. 5/2020. The programme is carried out in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations. According to the programme, Carlsberg A/S will repurchase B shares of up to DKK 2.5bn. The programme is taking place during the period from 4 February 2020 to 7 August 2020, during which a maximum of 10 million B shares will be bought.
The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme during 17-21 February:
|Number of
shares bought
|Average transaction price
|Amount
DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|171,890
|173,061,541
|17 February 2020
|24,235
|1,018.21
|24,676,300
|18 February 2020
|6,158
|1,011.25
|6,227,286
|19 February 2020
|8,670
|1,024.00
|8,878,038
|20 February 2020
|9,540
|1,024.85
|9,777,046
|21 February 2020
|17,000
|1,011.09
|17,188,539
|Total, 17-21 February 2020
|65,603
|66,747,209
|Bought from Carlsberg Foundation, 21 February 2020*
|28,559
|1,017.44
|29,057,109
|Accumulated under the programme
|266,052
|268,865,859
* According to a separate agreement the Carlsberg Foundation participates on a 30.33% pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back programme.
Transactions related to Carlsberg's incentive programmes have resulted in a net transfer of 310,875 B shares. These transactions were not part of the Safe Harbour programme. With the transactions stated above, Carlsberg A/S holds a total of 4,842,208 own B shares, corresponding to 3.2% of the 152,556,806 issued A and B shares.
The details of each transaction made under the share buy-back programme are enclosed.
Contacts
Investor Relations:
Peter Kondrup +45 2219 1221
Iben Steiness +45 3327 1232
Media Relations:
Kasper Elbjørn +45 4179 1216
Anders Bering +45 4179 1217
