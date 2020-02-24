Dublin, Feb. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Glass Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report predicts the global automotive glass market to grow with a CAGR of 5.1% over the forecast period from 2019-2025.
The report on the global automotive glass market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2017 to 2025. The study on automotive glass market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2017 to 2025.
The report on automotive glass market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global automotive glass market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.
Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global automotive glass market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.
Report Findings
1) Drivers
2) Restraints
3) Opportunities
Segments Covered
The global automotive glass market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and application.
The Global Automotive Glass Market by Type
The Global Automotive Glass Market by Application
The Global Automotive Glass Market by Material
Company Profiles
The companies covered in the report include:
What does this report deliver?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
1.1. Report Description
1.2. Research Methods
1.3. Research Approaches
2. Executive Summary
2.1. Automotive Glass Market Highlights
2.2. Automotive Glass Market Projection
2.3. Automotive Glass Market Regional Highlights
3. Global Automotive Glass Market Overview
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Market Dynamics
3.2.1. Drivers
3.2.2. Restraints
3.2.3. Opportunities
3.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
3.4. Growth Matrix Analysis
3.4.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Type
3.4.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Application
3.4.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Material
3.4.4. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region
3.5. Value Chain Analysis of Automotive Glass Market
4. Automotive Glass Market Macro Indicator Analysis
5. Global Automotive Glass Market by Type
5.1. Laminated
5.2. Tempered
6. Global Automotive Glass Market by Application
6.1. Windshield
6.2. Sidelite
6.3. Backlite
6.4. Rear Quarter Glass
6.5. Side & Rear-View Mirrors
7. Global Automotive Glass Market by Material
7.1. IR-PVB
7.2. Metal Coated
7.3. Tinted
7.4. Others
8. Global Automotive Glass Market by Region 2019-2025
8.1. North America
8.1.1. North America Automotive Glass Market by Type
8.1.2. North America Automotive Glass Market by Application
8.1.3. North America Automotive Glass Market by Material
8.1.4. North America Automotive Glass Market by Country
8.2. Europe
8.2.1. Europe Automotive Glass Market by Type
8.2.2. Europe Automotive Glass Market by Application
8.2.3. Europe Automotive Glass Market by Material
8.2.4. Europe Automotive Glass Market by Country
8.3. Asia-Pacific
8.3.1. Asia-Pacific Automotive Glass Market by Type
8.3.2. Asia-Pacific Automotive Glass Market by Application
8.3.3. Asia-Pacific Automotive Glass Market by Material
8.3.4. Asia-Pacific Automotive Glass Market by Country
8.4. RoW
8.4.1. RoW Automotive Glass Market by Type
8.4.2. RoW Automotive Glass Market by Application
8.4.3. RoW Automotive Glass Market by Material
8.4.4. RoW Automotive Glass Market by Sub-region
9. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape
9.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Automotive Glass Market
9.2. Companies Profiled
10. Appendix
10.1. Primary Research Findings and Questionnaire
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/99il0u
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: