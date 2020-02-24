VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Legend Power® Systems Inc. (TSX.V: LPS) (“Legend Power” or the “Company”), a global leader in onsite energy management technology, today announced it will release its Q1 2020 financial results for the three months ended December 31, 2019, on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 after the close. The Company has scheduled a conference call to provide a business update and discuss its Q1 2020 financial results for Thursday, February 27, 2020 at 10AM EST (7:00AM PT). The call will be hosted by Randy Buchamer, President & Chief Executive Officer and Steve Vanry, Chief Financial Officer.



CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS:

DATE: Thursday, February 27, 2020

TIME:

10:00AM ET (7:00AM PT) DIAL-IN NUMBER:

North America Toll Free Dial-in Number (877) 201-0168

International Dial-in Number – (647) 788-4901

CONFERENCE ID:

2062007

REPLAY:

Available at: www.legendpower.com

About Legend Power® Systems Inc.

Legend Power® Systems Inc. ( www.legendpower.com ) is a global leader in onsite energy management technology. They help buildings to overcome grid volatility challenges common to utilities around the world. Legend’s industry-proven SmartGATE™ enables dynamic power management of an entire building. The proprietary and patented system reduces total energy consumption and power costs, while also maximizing the life of electrical equipment. Legend’s unique solution is also a key contributor to both corporate sustainability efforts and the meeting of utility energy efficiency targets.

For further information, please contact:

Steve Vanry, CFO

+ 1 604 671 9522

svanry@legendpower.com

Sean Peasgood, Investor Relations

+ 1 647 503 1054

sean@sophiccapital.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This Press Release may contain statements which constitute “forward-looking information”, including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of the Company, its directors, or its officers with respect to the future business activities and operating performance of the Company. The words “may”, “would”, “could”, “will”, “intend”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect” and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company, or its management, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future business activities or performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that the Company’s future business activities may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. Such risks, uncertainties and factors are described in the periodic filings with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities, including the Company’s quarterly and annual Management’s Discussion & Analysis, which may be viewed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results to not be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements other than as may be required by applicable law.