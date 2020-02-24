New York, Feb. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Telemedicine Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03433154/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on global telemedicine market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing burden of chronic diseases.In addition, integration of ai with telemedicine is anticipated to boost the growth of the global telemedicine market as well.



Market Segmentation

The global telemedicine market is segmented as below:



Product:

Services

Solutions



Application:

Telehospital And Teleclinic

Telehome



Geographic Segmentation:

Asia

Europe

North America

ROW



Key Trends for global telemedicine market growth

This study identifies integration of ai with telemedicine as the prime reasons driving the global telemedicine market growth during the next few years.



Prominent vendors in global telemedicine market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global telemedicine market, including some of the vendors such as Aerotel Medical Systems Ltd., Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., BioTelemetry Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., General Electric Co., HP Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Koninklijke Philips NV, Medtronic Plc and Siemens Healthineers AG .

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.





