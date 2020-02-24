CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (TSX-V: FLY) (OTCQX: FLYLF) (the “Company” or “FLYHT”) has received a US$1.77 million purchase order for software as a service (SaaS) features FLYHTHealth and FLYHTMail™ from Azur Havacilik A.S. (Azur) based in Antalya, Turkey. This order builds upon several other previously announced orders from Azur including those on January 14, 2019 , and October 17, 2017 .



The services are defined under two separate service agreements with five-year terms for Azur’s fleet of Boeing 737/757/767 and 777 aircraft. Within FLYHTHealth, Azur is adding automated engine trending including take-off and stable cruise reports for engine manufacturers, real-time engine exceedance reporting and real-time airframe exceedance reporting. FLYHT is also delivering a customized “Fuel Uplift” report, designed to track and report fuel uplifted specifically for maintenance and ground engine runs. Finally, Azur has ordered FLYHTMail, for two-way text messaging on all multi-function control and display unit (MCDU) equipped B737NG and B777 aircraft.

“These FLYHT services will allow Azur to increase safety, capture real-time data for better decision making and to drive operational efficiencies through data automation within internal and external organizations,” remarked Derek Taylor, Director of Sales at FLYHT.

“Azur has found exceptional value in FLYHT’s equipment and services,” said Salih Dinç, Azur’s Engineering Manager. “We believe these services will save our operation significant money and provide increased real-time awareness of how our aircraft are operated. The result will streamline our overall operations, increase profitability and enhance our operational safety.”

FLYHT improves aviation safety, efficiency and profitability by providing airlines, leasing companies, owners, operators and original equipment manufacturers with real-time insights into how their aircraft are performing. The company’s products include AFIRS™ (Automated Flight Information Reporting System), a satellite communications (Satcom) aircraft interface device (AID) which enables real-time streaming of flight information, aircraft tracking and health monitoring, fuel management, and black box data streaming, as well as TAMDAR™ (Tropospheric Airborne Meteorological Data Reporting), which aggregates and streams airborne weather data in real-time. FLYHT is headquartered in Calgary, Canada with an office in Littleton, Colorado and is an AS9100 Quality registered company. For more information, visit www.flyht.com .

