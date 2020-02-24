SAN DIEGO, Feb. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a lawsuit is pending for certain investors in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: UEPS).

On December 5, 2019, a lawsuit was filed against Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc over alleged Securities Laws Violations. The plaintiff alleges that the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that the Company lacked effective internal control over financial reporting, that the Company had misclassified its investment in Cell C Proprietary Limited, that the Company's financial statements for the fiscal year 2018 were overstating its income, and that as a result, UEPS’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

