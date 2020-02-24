SAN DIEGO, Feb. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a lawsuit is pending for certain investors in shares of ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTN).

On October 17, 2019, a lawsuit was filed against ADTRAN, Inc. over alleged Securities Laws Violations. The plaintiff alleges that between the Defendants failed to disclose to investors that there were material weaknesses in the Company’s internal control over financial reporting, that, as a result, certain E&O reserves had been improperly reported, that, as a result, the Company’s financial results for certain periods were misstated, that there would be a pause in shipments to the Company’s Latin American customer, and that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.



