Next Games Corporation Press Release February 24, 2020 at 2.15 p.m EET



Next Games’ Financial Statements Bulletin for financial year 2019 will be published on Friday 28, February 2020 at 08:00 EET. The Financial Statements Bulletin will be available at http://www.nextgames.com/ng/reports/

We will hold an audiocast and a phone conference in English. Next Games’ 2019 review will be presented by CEO Teemu Huuhtanen and CFO Annina Salvén.

The English audiocast starts on February 28, 2020 at 11.00 EET. You can join by using the following link: https://nextgames.videosync.fi/2019-q4-results or by phone.

Phone conference details:

Dial in by calling your location’s phone number a couple of minutes before the start. Confirmation code: 68485030#

Finland: +358 981 710 310

Sweden: +46 856 642 651

United Kingdom: +44 333 300 0804

United States: +1 631 913 1422

The audiocast recording will be available at www.nextgames.com/reports on the same day.





Additional information:



Annina Salvén

CFO

+358 (0) 40 588 3167

investors@nextgames.com

About Next Games

Next Games (Helsinki Nasdaq First North: NXTGMS) is the first publicly listed mobile game developer and publisher in Finland, specializing in games based on entertainment franchises, such as movies, TV series or books. The developers of the critically acclaimed The Walking Dead games redefines the way franchise entertainment transforms into highly engaging service-based mobile games. In summer 2018, Next Games launched The Walking Dead: Our World, which utilizes cutting edge AR technology and is powered by Google Maps. Currently Next Games is working on multiple new games based on popular entertainment franchises including, Blade Runner Nexus, for the popular Blade Runner franchise and a mobile game based on Netflix’s Stranger Things. For more information head to www.nextgames.com



