RADNOR, Pa., Feb. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MRNS), a pharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders, today announced that management will present a corporate overview at the SVB Leerink 9th Annual Global Healthcare Conference, the Cowen and Company 40th Annual Healthcare Conference, and the Oppenheimer 30th Annual Healthcare Conference.



SVB Leerink 9 th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Date: Tuesday, February 25 Time: 11:00am Eastern Time Presenter: Dr. Scott Braunstein, Chief Executive Officer Format: Fireside Chat Cowen & Company 40 th Annual Healthcare Conference Date: Monday, March 2 Time: 4:10pm Eastern Time Location: Boston Marriott Copley Place Presenter: Ed Smith, Chief Financial Officer Oppenheimer 30 th Annual Healthcare Conference Date: Tuesday, March 17 Time: 8:35am Eastern Time Location: InterContinental Barclay Hotel in New York City Presenter: Dr. Scott Braunstein, Chief Executive Officer

A live webcast of the Cowen and Oppenheimer presentations may be accessed on the “Investors” tab of the company’s website, www.marinuspharma.com . An archived version of the presentations will be available for 30 days.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of ganaxolone, which offers a new mechanism of action, demonstrated efficacy and safety, and convenient dosing to improve the lives of patients suffering from epilepsy and depression. Ganaxolone is a positive allosteric modulator of GABA A that acts on a well-characterized target in the brain known to have anti-seizure, anti-depressant and anti-anxiety effects. Ganaxolone is being developed in IV and oral dose forms intended to maximize therapeutic reach to adult and pediatric patient populations in both acute and chronic care settings. Marinus is conducting the first ever pivotal studies in children with CDKL5 deficiency disorder and PCDH19-related epilepsy. Based on results from a recent Phase 2 study in refractory SE and from biomarker analysis research, the Company intends to initiate later this year a Phase 3 study in SE and a Phase 2 study in Tuberous Sclerosis Complex (TSC), respectively. For more information visit www.marinuspharma.com . Please follow us on Twitter: @MarinusPharma.