New York, Feb. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Timing Belt Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03302894/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on global automotive timing belt market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing demand for high-performance vehicles.In addition, need for replacement of old and damaged timing belts is anticipated to boost the growth of the global automotive timing belt market as well.



Market Segmentation

The global automotive timing belt market is segmented as below:



End-user:

OEMs

Aftermarket



Vehicle Type:

Passenger Vehicles

Commercial Vehicles



Geographic Segmentation:

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America



Key Trends for global automotive timing belt market growth

This study identifies need for replacement of old and damaged timing belts as the prime reasons driving the global automotive timing belt market growth during the next few years.



Prominent vendors in global automotive timing belt market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global automotive timing belt market, including some of the vendors such as AB SKF, Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd., B&B Manufacturing, Continental AG, Gates Industrial Corp. Plc, General Motors Co., MAHLE GmbH, Schaeffler AG, The Carlstar Group LLC and The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. .

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03302894/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001