High growth opportunity for cross-border B2C E-Commerce sales



The share of online shoppers in Europe making purchases from web stores in other countries has increased significantly over the past decade, nearing 50% in 2019. Nevertheless, there is still room for further growth. Cross-border B2C E-Commerce sales in Europe are projected to grow at a double-digit rate at least through 2022. The top destinations for cross-border online shopping revealed in the report included China, the UK, Germany, France and the USA. As a result, marketplaces and online retailers from these countries were ranked as the top cross-border E-Commerce platforms, such as AliExpress, ASOS, eBay, Fnac, Zalando, and Wish.



Concerns over Brexit's impact on cross-border online retail trade



While the UK was the top European country purchased from by cross-border online shoppers in this region, a high double-digit share of those buyers also admit that additional charges such as customs clearance and other taxes would prevent them from purchasing on foreign websites. Conversely, a similar amount of UK buyers on European websites would be discouraged from continued shopping by extra costs at checkout.

Companies Mentioned



Alibaba Group Holdings

Allegro Group

Amazon.com Inc.

ASOS PLC

eBay Inc.

Etsy Inc.

Wish Inc.

Zalando SE

Key Topics Covered



1. Management Summary



2. Global Developments



Cross-Border B2C E-Commerce Sales Forecast, in USD billion, and in % of Total B2C E-Commerce Sales, 2023f

Cross-Border Online Shopper Penetration, in % of Online Shoppers, August 2019

Cross-Border Online Shopper Penetration in Selected Countries, in % of Online Shoppers, By Total Cross-Border Shoppers And Daily/Weekly Cross-Border Shoppers, September 2019

Top 5 Exporting Markets in Cross-Border B2C E-Commerce by Share of Purchases, in %, September 2019

Breakdown of Actions Cross-Border Online Shoppers Would Take If Imports From China Would Be Taxed Higher with Additional EUR 10 per Item, in % of Cross-Border Online Shoppers, September 2019

Reasons for Buying Cross-Border, in % of Cross-Border Online Shoppers, September 2019

Top Reasons For Cross-Border Online Shopping Cart Abandonment, September 2019

Breakdown of the Latest Cross-Border Online Purchase by Value in EUR, and Weight, in % of Cross-Border Online Shoppers, September 2019

Breakdown of the Latest Cross-Border Online Purchase by Delivery Costs in EUR, in % of Cross-Border Online Shoppers, September 2019

Breakdown of the Latest Cross-Border Online Purchase by Delivery Time, in % of Cross-Border Online Shoppers, September 2019

Share of Cross-Border Online Shoppers Expecting Delivery Within 6 Days If They Paid For It, in %, April 2019

Selected Localization Features Preferred by Cross-Border Online Shoppers, % of Cross-Border Online Shoppers, July 2019

Breakdown of E-Commerce Websites Purchased From In Latest Cross-Border Online Purchase, in % of Cross-Border Online Shoppers, September 2019

Top 10 Shopping Apps by Downloads, incl. Cross-Border E-Commerce Apps, by Total Downloads, App Store Downloads and Google Play Downloads, January 2020

3. Europe

3.1. Regional

Cross-Border B2C E-Commerce Market Overview and Trends, February 2020

Cross-Border B2C E-Commerce Sales (incl. Travel) in EU16, in EUR billion, 2018, 2020f & 2022f

Cross-Border B2C E-Commerce Sales Share of Total B2C E-Commerce Sales, in % by EU16 Countries, 2018

Breakdown of Cross-Border B2C E-Commerce Sales (Excl. Travel) in EU16 by Player Type, in EUR billion, and in %, 2018

Market Shares of the Top 12 European Marketplaces, in % of Cross-Border B2C E-Commerce Sales Generated by European Marketplaces in EU16, 2018

Cross-Border Online Shopper Penetration in the EU, by Online Shoppers Buying From Other EU Countries, from Non-EU Countries and Total, in % of Individuals, 2014 - 2019

Cross-Border Online Shopper Penetration in the EU, by Online Shoppers Buying From Other EU Countries, from Non-EU Countries and Total, in % of Online Shoppers, 2014 - 2019

Cross-Border Online Shopper Penetration, by EU and Selected Non-EU Countries, in % of Online Shoppers, 2018 & 2019

Top 3 Countries Purchased From In The Latest Cross-Border Online Purchase, in % of Cross-Border Online Shoppers, by Selected Countries, September 2019

Reasons for Shopping Online from a Specific Country, in % of Cross-Border Online Shoppers, by Selected European Countries, Spring 2019

Top Product Categories Purchased Cross-Border, in % of Cross-Border Online Shoppers, by Selected European Countries, Spring 2019

International E-Commerce Marketplaces Purchased From, in % of Online Shoppers in Selected European Countries, Spring 2019

Breakdown of the Latest Cross-Border Online Purchase by Type of Carrier Used For Delivery, in % of Cross-Border Online Shoppers, by Seller Location, 2018

Share of E-Commerce Companies Selling Abroad, by EU and Selected Non-EU Countries, in % of E-Commerce Companies, 2017 & 2019

Difficulties When Selling To Other Countries Online, in % of E-Commerce Companies in the EU Selling To Other EU Countries, 2019

Share of Online Shoppers in Europe Currently Buying Cross-Border from UK Websites Who Would Stop Buying From Foreign Websites In Case of Additional Costs After Checkout, in %, June 2019

Share of Online Shoppers in Europe Currently Buying Cross-Border from UK Websites Who Would Stop Buying In Case of Additional Costs After Checkout, in %, by Selected Countries, June 2019

3.2. Advanced Markets

3.2.1. UK

Cross-Border Online Shopper Penetration, by Online Shoppers Buying From Other EU Countries and from the Rest of the World, in % of Online Shoppers in the UK, 2014 - 2019

Share of Online Shoppers in the UK Buying from European Websites Cross-Border Who Would Stop Buying Cross-Border In Case of Additional Costs After Checkout, in %, June 2019

Top 3 Countries That Cross-Border Online Shoppers in the UK Made Their Latest Purchase From, in %, 2018 & 2019

Share of Cross-Border E-Commerce Retailers in the UK Who Believe That Selling to Shoppers Internationally Will Become More Complex After Brexit, in %, June 2019

Share of UK Retailers Believing That Sales to The European Economic Area (EEA) Will Decrease After Brexit, in %, June 2019

Share of UK E-Commerce Sellers Who Rely on the EU for Some or Most of Their E-Commerce Export Revenue Growth, in %, September 2018

Most Desired International Markets Outside the EU According to UK E-Commerce Sellers, in %, September 2018

3.2.2. Germany

Cross-Border Online Shopper Penetration, by Online Shoppers Buying From Other EU Countries, from Non-EU Countries and Total, in % of Online Shoppers in Germany, 2014 - 2019

Cross-Border Online Spending, by Shopping Frequency of Cross-Border Online Shoppers in Germany, in EUR billion, 2018

Average Order Value in Foreign Online Stores by Shoppers in Germany, by Gender, in EUR, 2018

Delivery Methods Used in Cross-Border Online Purchases, in % of Cross-Border Online Shoppers in Germany, 2018

Share of Cross-Border Online Shoppers in Germany Who Were in Contact With a Customs Authority, in %, 2018

Top 3 Countries Purchased From in the Most Recent Cross-Border Online Purchase, in % of Cross-Border Online Shoppers in Germany, September 2019

Channels Through Which B2C E-Commerce Merchants Sell To Customers Abroad, in % of German B2C E-Commerce Merchants Selling To Customers Abroad, 2019

Top 10 Export Markets, in % of German E-Commerce Merchants, 2019

Average Net Online Order Value Of Purchases by Foreign Customers According to German B2C E-Commerce Merchants, Compared to Customers in Germany, in EUR, by Selected Countries, 2019

3.2.3. France

Cross-Border Online Shopper Penetration, by Online Shoppers Buying From Other EU Countries, from Non-EU Countries and Total, in % of Online Shoppers in France, 2014 - 2019

Top 3 Countries Purchased From in the Most Recent Cross-Border Online Purchase, in % of Cross-Border Online Shoppers in France, September 2019

Share of French E-Commerce Merchants Selling Internationally, by Company Size in Terms of Revenues, in %, March 2019

Breakdown of French E-Commerce Merchants Selling Abroad by Share of Revenues Generated Abroad, in %, March 2019

Top 5 Foreign Markets Sold to by French E-Commerce Merchants, in %, March 2019

3.2.4. Spain

Cross-Border Online Shopper Penetration, by Online Shoppers Buying From Other EU Countries, from Non-EU Countries and Total, in % of Online Shoppers in Spain, 2014 - 2019

Top 3 Countries Purchased From in the Most Recent Cross-Border Online Purchase, in % of Cross-Border Online Shoppers in Spain, September 2019

Breakdown of E-Commerce Transaction Value, by Exports, Imports and Domestic, in EUR million, Q1 2017 - Q2 2019

Breakdown of E-Commerce Transaction Number, by Exports, Imports and Domestic, in millions, Q1 2017 - Q2 2019

Breakdown of Cross-Border E-Commerce Imports Transaction Value and Number by Region, in % Q2 2019

Breakdown of Cross-Border E-Commerce Exports Transaction Value and Number by Region, in % Q2 2019

3.2.5. Italy

Cross-Border Online Shopper Penetration, by Online Shoppers Buying From Other EU Countries, from Non-EU Countries and Total, in % of Online Shoppers in Italy, 2014 - 2019

Top 3 Countries Purchased From in the Most Recent Cross-Border Online Purchase, in % of Cross-Border Online Shoppers in Italy, September 2019

Cross-Border B2C E-Commerce Imports, in EUR billion, and Share of Total B2C E-Commerce Sales, in %, 2019e

Cross-Border B2C E-Commerce Exports, by Products and Services, in EUR billion, 2018 & 2019e

Breakdown of Cross-Border B2C E-Commerce Exports of Products By Product Categories, in %, 2019e

Breakdown of Cross-Border B2C E-Commerce Exports of Products By Country/Region, in %, 2019e

3.2.6. Netherlands

Cross-Border Online Shopper Penetration, by Online Shoppers Buying From Other EU Countries, from Non-EU Countries and Total, in % of Online Shoppers in the Netherlands, 2014 - 2019

Cross-Border Online Spending by Shoppers in the Netherlands, in EUR million, 2017 & 2018

Breakdown of Cross-Border Online Spending of Shoppers in the Netherlands by Country, in %, 2017 & 2018

3.2.7. Belgium

Cross-Border Online Shopper Penetration, by Online Shoppers Buying From Other EU Countries, from Non-EU Countries and Total, in % of Online Shoppers in Belgium, 2014 - 2019

Top 3 Countries Purchased From in the Most Recent Cross-Border Online Purchase, in % of Cross-Border Online Shoppers in Belgium, September 2019

Share of Cross-Border Online Shoppers in Belgium Who Received Their Latest Cross-Border Online Purchase On The Next Day and in 2-3 Days, in %, September 2019

3.2.8. Sweden

Cross-Border Online Shopper Penetration, by Online Shoppers Buying From Other EU Countries, from Non-EU Countries and Total, in % of Online Shoppers in Sweden, 2014 - 2019

Top 5 Countries Purchased From, in % of Cross-Border Online Shoppers in Sweden, H1 2019

Top 5 Product Categories Purchased Cross-Border, in % of Cross-Border Online Shoppers in Sweden, H1 2019

3.2.9. Denmark

Cross-Border Online Shopper Penetration, by Online Shoppers Buying From Other EU Countries, from Non-EU Countries and Total, in % of Online Shoppers in Denmark, 2014 - 2019

Top 5 Countries Purchased From, in % of Cross-Border Online Shoppers in Denmark, H1 2019

Top 5 Product Categories Purchased Cross-Border, in % of Cross-Border Online Shoppers in Denmark, H1 2019

3.2.10. Finland

Cross-Border Online Shopper Penetration, by Online Shoppers Buying From Other EU Countries, from Non-EU Countries and Total, in % of Online Shoppers in Finland, 2014 - 2019

Top 5 Countries Purchased From, in % of Cross-Border Online Shoppers in Finland, H1 2019

Top 5 Product Categories Purchased Cross-Border, in % of Cross-Border Online Shoppers in Finland, H1 2019

3.2.11. Norway

Cross-Border Online Shopper Penetration, by Online Shoppers Buying From Other EU Countries, from Non-EU Countries and Total, in % of Online Shoppers in Norway, 2014 - 2019

Top 5 Countries Purchased From, in % of Cross-Border Online Shoppers in Norway, H1 2019

Top 5 Product Categories Purchased Cross-Border, in % of Cross-Border Online Shoppers in Norway, H1 2019

3.2.12. Austria

Cross-Border Online Shopper Penetration, by Online Shoppers Buying From Other EU Countries, from Non-EU Countries and Total, in % of Online Shoppers in Austria, 2014 - 2019

Top 3 Countries Purchased From in the Most Recent Cross-Border Online Purchase, in % of Cross-Border Online Shoppers in Austria, September 2019

3.2.13. Switzerland

Cross-Border B2C E-Commerce Imports, in CHF billion, 2017 & 2018

Top 3 Countries Purchased From in the Most Recent Cross-Border Online Purchase, in % of Cross-Border Online Shoppers in Switzerland, September 2019

3.2.14. Ireland

Cross-Border Online Shopper Penetration, by Online Shoppers Buying From Other EU Countries, from Non-EU Countries and Total, in % of Online Shoppers in Ireland, 2014 - 2019

Breakdown of the Number of Purchases Made by Shoppers in Ireland from Sellers in the UK in the Past 2 Years, in %, August 2019

Expectations of Shoppers in Ireland Who Bought Online From the UK Regarding Their Online Shopping Behavior After Brexit, in %, August 2019

3.3. Emerging Markets

3.3.1. Russia

B2C E-Commerce Sales, by Domestic and Cross-Border, in RUB billion, 2018e-2023f

B2C E-Commerce Sales, in RUB billion, and Breakdown by Domestic Sales and Cross-Border Imports, in %, 2013 - 2019e

Number of Shipments of Goods from Foreign Online Stores to Russia, in millions, 2013 - 2019e

Breakdown of Cross-Border Online Spending and Number of Shipments to Russia by Country, in %, 2018

Breakdown of Cross-Border Online Purchases by Shoppers in Russia by Value in EUR, in %, 2017 & 2018

Breakdown of Cross-Border E-Commerce Imports by Product Categories, in %, 2018

Breakdown of Devices Used in the Latest Online Purchase from Russian and Foreign Online Stores, in % of Online Shoppers in Russia, 2017 & 2018

Share of Online Shoppers in Russia Who Purchased from Russian Online, from Chinese Online Stores and from Online Stores in Other Countries, in %, 2015 - 2019

Average Order Value of Online Shoppers in Russia, by Purchases From Russian Online Stores, Chinese Online Stores, and Other Foreign Online Stores, in RUB, 2018 & 2019

Delivery Methods Used When Buying From Foreign Online Stores, in % of Cross-Border Online Shoppers in Russia, September 2019

Adequate Delivery Time According to Online Shoppers in Russia, by Purchases from Russian Online Stores to Large Cities, Medium-Sized Cities, Small Cities, and Purchases from Foreign Online Stores, in Days, September 2019

Share of Cross-Border Online Shoppers in Russia Who Waited for 30 or More Days For Their Latest Cross-Border Online Purchase, in %, September 2019

3.3.2. Poland

Cross-Border Online Shopper Penetration, by Online Shoppers Buying From Other EU Countries, from Non-EU Countries and Total, in % of Online Shoppers in Poland, 2014 - 2019

Top 3 Countries Purchased From in the Most Recent Cross-Border Online Purchase, in % of Cross-Border Online Shoppers in Poland, September 2019

Top 5 Foreign Online Merchants Purchased From, in % of Cross-Border Online Shoppers in Poland, April 2018 & April 2019

3.3.3. Turkey

Cross-Border Online Shopper Penetration, in % of Online Shoppers in Turkey, by Purchased from Any Foreign Country, From EU Countries and From Non-EU Countries, 2014-2019

Number of Cross-Border E-Commerce Transactions with Bank Cards Issued in Turkey, in millions, and Value, in TRY million, Q1 2016 - Q2 2019

Top 3 Countries Purchased From in the Most Recent Cross-Border Online Purchase, in % of Cross-Border Online Shoppers in Turkey, September 2019

3.3.4. Greece

Cross-Border Online Shopper Penetration, by Online Shoppers Buying From Other EU Countries, from Non-EU Countries and Total, in % of Online Shoppers in Greece, 2014 - 2019

Top Reasons To Buy Cross-Border, in % of Cross-Border Online Shoppers in Greece, 2018

Top 3 Countries Purchased From in the Most Recent Cross-Border Online Purchase, in % of Cross-Border Online Shoppers in Greece, September 2019

3.3.5. Hungary

Cross-Border Online Shopper Penetration, by Online Shoppers Buying From Other EU Countries, from Non-EU Countries and Total, in % of Online Shoppers in Hungary, 2014 - 2019

Number of Cross-Border Online Shoppers in Hungary, in millions, and Cross-Border E-Commerce Spending, in HUF billion, 2018

Top 3 Countries Purchased From in the Most Recent Cross-Border Online Purchase, in % of Cross-Border Online Shoppers in Hungary, September 2019

3.3.6. Portugal

Cross-Border Online Shopper Penetration, by Online Shoppers Buying From Other EU Countries, from Non-EU Countries and Total, in % of Online Shoppers in Portugal, 2014 - 2019

Countries Purchased From, in % of Cross-Border Online Shoppers in Portugal, 2018

Top 3 Countries Purchased From in the Most Recent Cross-Border Online Purchase, in % of Cross-Border Online Shoppers in Portugal, September 2019

