TORONTO, Feb. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ideon Media announced today it will serve as the exclusive Canadian ad sales partner for BDG, the largest reaching global publisher for young people with a Canadian audience of over 3.8 million monthly unique visitors (Comscore October 2019).



BDG’s portfolio is comprised of influential and distinct digital brands including Bustle, Elite Daily, NYLON, Romper, The Zoe Report, Mic, Inverse, Input and The Outline. Collectively, BDG reaches over 82M unique readers a month.

“The Bustle Digital Group is one of the most innovative, exciting publishers we’ve ever worked with – and we’re not the only ones to think so. Last year they garnered the coveted Best Millennial Publisher award from Digiday, and according to Comscore nearly 4 million Canadians visit their sites each month – almost two-thirds of which are female,” said Kevin Bartus, Ideon Media President and CEO. “Bustle is a great fit with Ideon not only because they have the largest audience of any female focused digital media company, but because their “white glove” approach to media sales meshes perfectly with Ideon’s own high-touch level of client service. As Bustle continues to roll out innovative ad units and acquire other leading publishers like Mic.com, Nylon, EliteDaily, The Outline and Inverse, we’re confident that our partnership will rapidly grow over the coming years as we continue to provide the level of excellent service to our agency and advertiser clients for which we’ve become so well-known.”

"Ideon is a leader in the Canadian market and we're looking forward to partnering with their team as we drive our business forward," said Jason Wagenheim, BDG President and Chief Revenue Officer. "We reach about 4 million Canadian readers each month and have a suite of compelling new ad products designed to engage our audience when and where it matters most. We're excited for Ideon to introduce our new offerings to this important market for us."

About Bustle Digital Group

Bustle Digital Group (BDG) is one of today’s leading, global media companies with a portfolio of distinct digital and experiential brands that are shaping culture. Over 82 million readers turn to our brands - Bustle, Elite Daily, Inverse, Mic, NYLON, Romper, The Outline, and The Zoe Report – to hear from a set of diverse voices around the issues and interests engaging the next generation. BDG is headquartered in New York City, with offices in Chicago, Los Angeles, and London.