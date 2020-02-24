SEATTLE, Feb. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (“Neoleukin”) (Nasdaq: NLTX), a biopharmaceutical company utilizing sophisticated computational methods to design de novo protein therapeutics, today announced that Jonathan Drachman, M.D., Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Cowen and Company 40th Annual Health Care Conference in Boston on Monday, March 2, 2020 at 3:30 p.m. Eastern.



A live audio webcast of the session will be available from the investors section of the Neoleukin website at http://investor.neoleukin.com/events . An archived replay will also be available on the company website for at least 30 days following the event.

About Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc.

Neoleukin is a biopharmaceutical company creating next generation immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation and autoimmunity using de novo protein design technology. Neoleukin uses sophisticated computational methods to design proteins that demonstrate specific pharmaceutical properties that provide potentially superior therapeutic benefit over native proteins. Neoleukin’s lead product candidate, NL-201, is a combined IL-2 and IL-15 agonist designed to eliminate alpha receptor binding. For more information, please visit the Neoleukin website: www.neoleukin.com .

