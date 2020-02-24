SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kenna Security , the enterprise leader in risk-based vulnerability management, grew revenue more than 90% over the last two years, with annual recurring revenue growing 150% over the same period. The company also expanded its enterprise client roster by more than 65% since 2018. The company’s series D funding, new partnerships, and product advancements position Kenna Security for continued traction as enterprises abandon traditional vulnerability management for a data-driven, risk-based approach.



“We’ve long championed a risk-based approach to vulnerability management, and the rest of the industry is seeing the light,” said Karim Toubba, CEO of Kenna Security. “Our growth and momentum, driven by new partnerships, innovation, and research over the past year, have eliminated any doubt that we’re the industry leader in risk-based vulnerability management.”

Some of Kenna Security’s 2019 highlights include:

“This year we put the pieces in place to continue accelerating growth,” added Toubba. “Our series D round gives us capital to reinvest in our platform. We’ve made strategic hires to round out our leadership team. And through our research, partnerships, and product advancements, we’re delivering global enterprises more powerful intelligence for managing resources, driving efficiency, and achieving efficacy in their cybersecurity program.”

