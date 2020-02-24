BOSTON, Feb. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Block & Leviton LLP ( www.blockesq.com ), a securities litigation firm representing investors and whistleblowers nationwide, has opened an investigation into the a proposed sale of AVX Corporation (NYSE: AVX) to its controlling stockholder, Kyocera Corporation.



Under the terms of the proposed merger, Kyocera will make an all-cash tender offer of $21.75 per share for the outstanding common stock of AVX. This will be followed by a squeeze-out merger in which all shares of AVX not tendered (other than shares owned by holders who validly seek appraisal or shares already held by Kyocera) will be converted into the right to receive $21.75 per share of AVX common stock, in cash. Kyocera currently owns approximately 72% of the outstanding shares of AVX common stock. Following completion of the Transaction, AVX will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Kyocera.

If you are an AVX shareholder and have questions about your legal rights, or possess information relevant to this matter, you are encouraged to contact attorney Mark Delaney at (617) 398-5600, by email at mdelaney@blockesq.com , or by visiting https://shareholder.law/ avx .

