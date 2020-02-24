MELBOURNE, Australia, Feb. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world’s leading supplier of solar microinverters, today announced it has joined forces with the Royal Automobile Club of Victoria (RACV), one of Australia’s oldest and most trusted member-based organizations. This collaboration is part of an RACV initiative to enhance its current residential and commercial solar offerings and make renewable and safe energy solutions accessible to more Australians.



Established in 1903, RACV, with more than 2.2 million members currently, exists to improve the lives of Australians living in the state of Victoria through advocacy and by addressing their needs in the areas of motoring, home, leisure, and sustainability. With a growing focus on the provision of safe and more energy-efficient solar solutions, RACV Solar, and its commercial arm Gippsland Solar, selected Enphase IQ™ microinverters to ensure its members and customers benefit from the reliability, performance and design flexibility of Enphase products.

“RACV Solar and Gippsland Solar are thrilled to join forces with Enphase to deliver safe, smart, and highly-efficient microinverter solutions for our clients,” said Andy McCarthy, chief executive officer at RACV Solar and Gippsland Solar. “After a recent tour of the Enphase facility in Fremont, California, it was clear that to cater to the Australian consumer’s ever-increasing demands for solar safety, flexibility, and quality, Enphase technology is the perfect fit for our product range.”

RACV Solar and Gippsland Solar will utilize Enphase IQ 7™ and IQ 7+™ microinverters to simplify solar installations, maximize energy production and deliver a complete AC system that ensures neither installers nor homeowners are exposed to high-voltage DC, providing a safe solar solution for homeowners and commercial sites. IQ 7 and IQ 7+ microinverters leverage Enphase’s unique software-defined architecture and semiconductor integration for excellent reliability and economies of scale.

Enphase microinverters are subjected to a rigorous reliability and quality testing regimen with more than one million cumulative hours of power-on testing to ensure exceptional performance under heat, high humidity, salty air, extreme cold, and harsh climate conditions. The Company’s microinverters are designed to be long-lived energy assets and are backed by a 10-year warranty in the Australian solar market, which can be extended for a fee to 15, 20, or 25 years by the homeowner.

“This alliance brings Enphase, a solar technology pioneer, together with an iconic Australian organization with a rich heritage of working for the wellbeing of its members and the broader community,” said Dave Ranhoff, chief commercial officer at Enphase Energy. “It is a privilege to collaborate with RACV on its commitment to help shape a more sustainable future for its members, customers, and the Australian state of Victoria.”

About Enphase Energy, Inc.

Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company, delivers smart, easy-to-use solutions that manage solar generation, storage and communication on one intelligent platform. The Company revolutionized the solar industry with its microinverter technology and produces a fully integrated solar-plus-storage solution. Enphase has shipped more than 25 million microinverters, and over one million Enphase systems have been deployed in more than 130 countries. For more information, visit www.enphase.com/au and follow the company on Facebook , LinkedIn and Twitter .

Forward-Looking Statements

