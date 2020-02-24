NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Catchpoint ™, the leader in next-generation Digital Experience Monitoring (DEM), today announced expansion into new locations in Latin America in partnership with Latin American Infrastructure as a Service expert, EdgeUno.



Catchpoint’s ongoing expansion, with 75 nodes added in 2019, highlights its commitment to improving digital experiences by monitoring from as many geographic, network and infrastructure vantage points as possible.

“The breadth and diversity of our monitoring network make us the system of record for digital experience monitoring (DEM). In this expanding global digital economy, user expectations are very high – delivering poor digital customer and employee experiences can be catastrophic for the business. Our expansive footprint is necessary to protect and advance customer and employee digital experiences, helping companies grow their business,” says Mehdi Daoudi, CEO and co-founder of Catchpoint. “Organizations are dealing with an increasingly diverse and mobile customer and employee base, requiring a solution that can support it. Catchpoint is committed to the growing need for visibility from as many locations, cities and ISPs as possible. Our growing customer base in Central and South America have expressed the need for more monitoring locations in the region. By partnering with the EdgeUno team and leveraging their expertise in the region, it allows us to expand quickly and efficiently.”

"As a customer of Catchpoint using their global infrastructure to monitor our customers across the world, we are delighted to partner with Catchpoint team to offer them fastest and easiest way to expand their footprint across Latin America,” said Mehmet Akcin, CEO and founder of EdgeUno. “We know it is very important to have reliable connectivity to provide mission-critical service like digital experience monitoring, we are glad to be partnering with Catchpoint and being their Latin American arm. EdgeUno’s turnkey Infrastructure as a Service started last year in Sao Paulo, Rio de Janerio Brazil, Bogota and Medellin Colombia, Santiago Chile, and Buenos Aires Argentina and the growing team has expanded its LATAM services to cover Mexico City Mexico, Lima Peru, Quito Ecuador, and Montevideo Uruguay in 2020.”

About Catchpoint

Catchpoint, the global leader in Digital Experience Monitoring (DEM), empowers business and IT leaders to protect and advance the experience of their customers and employees. In a digital economy, enabled by cloud, SaaS and IoT, applications and users are everywhere. Catchpoint offers the largest and most geographically distributed monitoring network in the industry – it’s the only DEM platform that can scale and support today’s customer and employee location diversity and application distribution. It helps enterprises proactively detect, identify and validate user and application reachability, availability, performance and reliability, across an increasingly complex digital delivery chain. Industry leaders like Google, L'Oréal, Verizon, Oracle, LinkedIn, Honeywell, and Priceline trust Catchpoint’s out-of-the box monitoring platform, to proactively detect, repair, and optimize customer and employee experiences. Learn more at www.catchpoint.com

About EdgeUno:

Co-founded in Silicon Valley by former Centurylink, Microsoft, Yahoo! and Equinix executives, EdgeUno provides unparalleled service making it easier for any size of company to enter Latin America. Whether you need support for your existing infrastructure or want to build a new one, we can help. Our infrastructure as a service is designed for Fortune 2000 companies, Content Delivery Networks (CDNs), Governments and large enterprises. EdgeUno has operations in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Mexico, Uruguay and Peru. More information can be found at www.edgeuno.com

Press Contact: