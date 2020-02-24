CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CarGurus, Inc. (Nasdaq: CARG), a leading global automotive marketplace, today announced that Jason Trevisan, Chief Financial Officer, is scheduled to present at the JMP Securities 2020 Technology Conference at 1:30 PM PT (4:30 PM ET) on February 24, 2020 in San Francisco, CA.

A live webcast of the presentation will be accessible from the Investor Relations page of the company's website at https://investors.cargurus.com.

About CarGurus

Founded in 2006, CarGurus (Nasdaq: CARG) is a global, online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars. The Company uses proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to bring trust and transparency to the automotive search experience and help users find great deals from top-rated dealers. CarGurus is the most visited automotive shopping site in the U.S. (source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, Automotive – Information/Resources, Total Audience, Q4 2019, U.S. (Competitive set includes: CarGurus.com, Autotrader.com, Cars.com, TrueCar.com)). In addition to the United States, CarGurus operates online marketplaces in Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. To learn more about CarGurus, visit www.cargurus.com. CarGurus® is a registered trademark of CarGurus, Inc.

© 2019 CarGurus, Inc., All Rights Reserved.

Investor Contact:

Rodney Nelson

Head of Investor Relations

888-508-1190

investors@cargurus.com