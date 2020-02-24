Newark, NJ, Feb. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Fior Markets, the global interactive display market is expected to grow from USD 7.3 billion in 2017 to USD 14.7 billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period from 2018-2025. The interactive display market has been witnessing rapid growth from the past few years. Increasing demand for interactive display in the education sector, driving the growth of the market. Growing gamification, increasing trend of digital classrooms, and increased end-user engagement by using interactive displays for various applications—such as learning, presentations, boosting the demand for interactive displays in the classroom.

An interactive display is defined as a touchscreen display which can be used for interactive activities and different applications. It helps humans to interact with itself as well as with others and thus get the data. The data collected from the interaction is then managed, processed and the output is provided. Interactive displays are gaining importance in commercial as well as industrial sectors. Due to its user-friendly nature, they are increasingly finding applications in multiple verticals. Interactive displays accept user input with the help of a fingers or stylus instead of peripheral devices like a mouse.

Global Interactive display market is expected to witness rapid growth over the forecast period, owing to increasing adoption of interactive displays in educational institutes and customer engagement. In addition to this, growing demand for interactive display in the retail sector, further driving the growth of market. But high value for maintenance of the interactive displays may hinder the growth of market, over the forecast period. However, growth prospects in entertainment and healthcare applications is anticipated to offer future opportunities in the market.

Key players operating in the global interactive display market are LG Display Co., Ltd., Samsung Display Co., GestureTek Inc., Planar Systems Inc., BenQ Corp., NEC Display Solutions Ltd., Sharp Corp. Hitachi Ltd., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Seiko Epson Corp, and NEC Display Solutions among others. To enhance their market position in the global Interactive display market, the key players are now focusing on adopting the strategies such as product innovation, recent developments, mergers & acquisitions, joint venture, collaborations, and partnership.

For instance, in November 2018, Elo partnered with Armodilo Display Solutions to create a seamless self-serve solution using Elo's touchscreen solutions, which will be fully compatible with Armodilo kiosk stands.

In January 2019, Samsung announced the launch of Samsung Flip 2 digital interactive display, the newest addition to the Flip lineup, transforming the traditional pen and paper collaboration into a digital experience.

In September 2018, Sharp announced the launch of its flagship 80” 4K BIG PAD interactive display, expanding its 4K BIG PAD line-up to offer a choice of sizes.

The interactive kiosks segment accounted for the largest market share and valued around USD 2.85 billion in 2017

The product segment is classified interactive table, interactive kiosks, interactive whiteboard, interactive video wall, and interactive monitor. The interactive kiosks segment accounted for the largest market share and valued around USD 2.85 billion in 2017. Interactive kiosks enable retailers to provide a high level of fulfilment to consumers by offering them better control over their purchase choices. Through interactive kiosks, customers can select and buy products on their own, without the help of the store staff. Interactive kiosks are user-friendly compared to other informative devices and can accomplish complex tasks in less time on the back of the innovative technology.

The 32”–65” panel size segment is dominating the market with the highest share 49.30% in 2017

Panel Size segment is divided into segments such as 17”–32” panel size, 32”–65” panel size, 65” and above panel size. The 32”–65” panel size segment is dominating the market with the highest share 49.30% in 2017. 32”-65” interactive displays are in great demand in retail, healthcare, hospitality, and entertainment sectors for improving the overall visual experience in for way finding, signage, and other self-service applications.

The transportation segment held the largest market share and valued around USD 1.70 billion in 2017

Vertical segment includes retail & hospitality, banking (BFSI), industrial, healthcare, corporate & government, transportation, education, sports and entertainment, others. The transportation segment is dominating the interactive display market and valued around USD 1.70 billion in 2017, owing to its services such as making reservations, knowing ticket price, receiving real-time status updates of reservation, getting schedules of arrival and departure, and others. They also facilitate way finding for travelers and advertise brands, allowing providers to quickly and efficiently communicate to customers the requirements for traveling.

Regional Segment Analysis of the Interactive Display Market

North America (U.S. , Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of the Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan India, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The regions analysed for the market include North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. North America held the major market share of 43.20% in 2017 in the global interactive display market. The market is driven by increasing demand for interactive whiteboards, which is incorporated on a large scale in the Americas in education and government and corporate sector. Also, presence of key vendors who offers interactive displays, further boosting the growth of market. Asia- Pacific is rapidly growing region due to substantial growth which can be attributed to the increased investments by the government in the education sector and the presence of key manufacturers such as Samsung, Sharp Corporation, LG Display, and Panasonic Corporation.

About the report:

The global Interactive display market is analysed on the basis of value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.

