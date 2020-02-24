New York, Feb. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Corporate Training Market in US 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03170189/?utm_source=GNW

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by emergence of cost-effective e-learning training modules.In addition, growing emphasis on flexible learning platforms is anticipated to boost the growth of the global corporate training market in us as well.



Market Segmentation

The global corporate training market in us is segmented as below:



Product:

Technical Courses

Non-technical Courses



End-user:

Manufacturing

Healthcare

BFSI

IT

Others



Method:

Blended Learning

Offline Learning

Online Learning



Geographic Segmentation:

.



Key Trends for global corporate training market in us growth

This study identifies growing emphasis on flexible learning platforms as the prime reasons driving the global corporate training market in us growth during the next few years.



Prominent vendors in global corporate training market in us

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global corporate training market in us, including some of the vendors such as Adobe Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., City & Guilds Group, D2L Corp., Franklin Covey Co., GP Strategies Corp., John Wiley & Sons Inc., NIIT Ltd., Skillsoft Ltd. and Wilson Learning Worldwide Inc. .

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.





