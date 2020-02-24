HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo., Feb. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following two decades of population growth, Georgia continues to face stiff challenges when it comes to accommodating more and more drivers on its roads.



To work through these challenges and keep Georgia’s roads safe and efficient, the Georgia Department of Transportation is continuing its partnership with Arcadis (EURONEXT: ARCAD) on two critical programs: the Regional Traffic Operations Program (RTOP) and the Maintenance, Engineering and Inspection (MEI) program.

“It’s no secret that Georgia’s growing population has made for unique challenges related to congestion,” said Wassim Selman, president of Arcadis’ infrastructure business. “Our people live here and work here. That’s why we’re so committed to improving quality of life for all Georgians, in support of the leaders at GDOT.”

About RTOP

Since 2010, Arcadis has helped GDOT deliver unique active arterial management, coordinating with local agencies to support operation, management and maintenance and developing innovative operational strategies. RTOP now manages over 1,900 traffic signals across 12 counties, using advanced detection technologies, control strategies and communication architecture to optimize traffic flow.

“Arcadis will continue to work closely with GDOT to build a collaborative culture with local agencies and other partners,” said Selman. “As these programs continue, and with a future that will include advances in connected and autonomous vehicles, Atlanta’s traffic congestion woes might someday become a thing of the past.”

The program supports regional goals and provides transparent, accessible reporting to all stakeholders. The $45 million contract will run through 2024.

About MEI

Arcadis has also helped GDOT with maintenance, engineering and inspection of all state and federal highways. As part of a $15 million extension, Arcadis helps with state-wide long line striping, guardrail strike collection and overall maintenance innovation through digital solutions.

