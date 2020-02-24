Embedded World, Nuremberg, Feb. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lynx Software Technologies, an innovator in modern platform software technologies, announced that it has broadened the applicability for LynxSecure®, the separation kernel hypervisor that is the foundation of LYNX MOSA.ic™, with the announcement of support for further processor architectures and operating systems at Embedded World.

Lynx revealed that LynxSecure has now been successfully ported to the NXP Semiconductor’s QorIQ® T2080 Multicore Communications Processor, the first NXP-based Power Architecture to be supported within the LYNX MOSA.ic framework. Lynx also announced plans to support FreeRTOS™ for the Arm-v8 architecture on LynxSecure. Lynx has already ported LynxSecure onto the NXP QorIQ Layerscape® 1046A and the NXP S32V234 MPSoCs giving a broad range of processor architecture and operating system support within the LYNX MOSA.ic framework.

“Our thirty year heritage of enabling our customers to create, certify and deploy mission critical platforms in the avionics and defense segment is increasingly applicable to additional markets and applications especially industrial robotics, automotive and IIoT infrastructure, ” explained Ian Ferguson, Vice President of Marketing and Strategic Alliances at Lynx. “These markets share the same strict requirements around performance, safety and security but leverage different combinations of processor and operating system technology. Our aim is to enable system architects and engineers to take full advantage of the straight-forward, secure-by-design software systems architecture enabled by Lynx Software Technologies, alongside the features and capabilities offered by their chosen processor and operating system.”

Commenting, Geoff Waters, Senior Principal Engineer at NXP Semiconductors and Chairman of the NXP-led Multicore for Avionics Working Group responded, “We are excited that both NXP and Arm architectures are now supported within the LYNX MOSA.ic framework. It offers an exceptional technology for managing the complexity associated with multicores, reducing the design and certification time for safety critical systems based on NXP Layerscape and QorIQ SoCs.”

"Since 2003, FreeRTOS has grown to become one of the world’s leading real-time operating system.” Said Richard Barry, founder of the FreeRTOS project. “It’s always exciting to find adoption in new markets, as we help to solve some of the most difficult system challenges. The inclusion of FreeRTOS as a guest of the LynxSecure separation kernel hypervisor will give developers an easy and low cost path to development and integration of complex systems, with a path to a fully safety-certifiable solution."

David Beal, Director of Product Management at Lynx Software Technologies, highlighted the significance of the new operating system support saying, “Lynx support for FreeRTOS illustrates our commitment to the LYNX MOSA.ic framework which allows developers using 3rd party software solutions to ultimately integrate their existing and new software into substantially more complex products; even those that service both traditional and critical real-time functions.”

Since 1988, companies have entrusted Lynx Software Technologies to deliver modern platform software technologies that accelerate the development, certification and deployment of robust, safety-critical, high-availability systems for the avionics and defense industries. The FAA has recognized our industry leadership by awarding Lynx the first and only FAA Reusable Software Component certificate. In an increasingly connected world, the applicability of Lynx technology is broadening to specific applications in automotive, industrial IoT and IT infrastructure. Together with our growing set of technology partners, Lynx is focused on enabling a world where all autonomous systems are safe, secured and trusted.

