BOUCHERVILLE, Quebec, Feb. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Colabor Group Inc. (TSX: GCL) (“Colabor” or the “Company”) announces the expiration of the option to acquire Dubé & Loiselle Inc., a food distributor and client of Colabor operating in the Townships and the greater Montreal area, in Québec. The original option to acquire Dubé & Loiselle Inc. was granted to the Company at the time of the recapitalization transaction concluded on October 13, 2016. On August 19, 2019, an extension of 90 days after the entry into function of the new President and Chief Executive Officer of Colabor was granted. Dubé & Loiselle Inc. is held by Robraye Management Ltd., an affiliate of Robert J. Briscoe, a shareholder and member of the board of directors of Colabor.



“Colabor decided not to exercise the option to acquire Dubé & Loiselle Inc. under the terms and conditions set forth in the original agreement. We remain dedicated to strategically grow in the Broadline distribution market in Québec and continue to look at all opportunities to profitably grow our offering and reach,” said Louis Frenette President & CEO. “Dubé & Loiselle is a reputable distributor and we look forward to our continued collaboration.”

