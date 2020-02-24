KENNETT SQUARE, Pa., Feb. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genesis HealthCare, one of the nation’s largest providers of post-acute care services, today announced that its Executive Vice President of Clinical Operations and Chief Nursing Officer, JoAnne Reifsnyder, PhD, MSN, MBA, FAAN, has been inducted into the Hall of Honor in the McKnight’s Women of Distinction awards, a joint program of McKnight’s Long-Term Care News and McKnight’s Senior Living.



The program, in its second year, recognizes women who have made significant contributions to the senior living and skilled nursing professions or who have demonstrated exceptional commitment to their fields.

“Congratulations to our very own Dr. JoAnne Reifsnyder,” stated George V. Hager, Jr., Genesis HealthCare’s Chief Executive Officer. “Dr. Reifsnyder has been the foundation of the Genesis clinical organization for almost a decade, with responsibility for leader development, clinical strategy and clinical quality, safety and efficiency. We are grateful for her expertise, dedication and support of our seniors and those who care for them.”

Nominations were judged by an external panel of industry experts. All winners will be honored at a May 7 awards dinner in Chicago. An educational forum will follow on May 8. To see the full list of inductees, and for more information about the program and to register for the events, visit www.mcknightswomenofdistinction.com .

“The dedication and commitment shown by our Hall of Honor recipients truly sets them apart,” said McKnight’s Editorial Director John O’Connor.

About Genesis Healthcare

Genesis HealthCare (NYSE: GEN) is a holding company with subsidiaries that, on a combined basis, comprise one of the nation's largest post-acute care companies providing services to nearly 400 skilled nursing facilities and assisted/senior living communities in 26 states nationwide. Genesis subsidiaries also supply rehabilitation therapy to approximately 1,200 healthcare providers in 44 states, the District of Columbia and China. References made in this release to "Genesis," "the Company," "we," "us" and "our" refer to Genesis Healthcare, Inc. and each of its wholly-owned companies. Visit our website at www.genesishcc.com.

