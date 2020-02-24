New York, Feb. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Eyewear Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03095454/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on global eyewear market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing prevalence of vision disorder.In addition, adoption of omnichannel distribution system and digital marketing is anticipated to boost the growth of the global eyewear market as well.



Market Segmentation

The global eyewear market is segmented as below:



Product:

Eyeglass

Sunglass

Contact Lenses



Geographic Segmentation:

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America



Key Trends for global eyewear market growth

This study identifies adoption of omnichannel distribution system and digital marketing as the prime reasons driving the global eyewear market growth during the next few years.



Prominent vendors in global eyewear market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global eyewear market, including some of the vendors such as Bausch Health Companies Inc, Carl Zeiss AG, De Rigo Vision Spa, EssilorLuxottica, Fielmann AG, Hoya Corp, Kering SA, MarcolinÂ Spa, Rodenstock GmbH and Safilo Group Spa

.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.





